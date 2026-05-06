On the morning of May 6, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga stated that the aggressor country Russia violated the ceasefire initiated by Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky the day before. What is important to understand is that this happened right at midnight on May 5-6.
Points of attention
- Sybiga emphasizes that Putin's false calls for a ceasefire are a mere facade, and Russia's rejection of peace requires strong international action.
- The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry calls for new sanctions, isolation, accountability for Russia's crimes, and enhanced support for Ukraine in response to Kremlin's aggressive behavior.
Putin has proven again that he does not want peace
The Ukrainian diplomat drew the world's attention to the fact that Putin has once again publicly ignored a realistic and fair call for a cessation of hostilities.
The Kremlin was not stopped even by the fact that this initiative of Volodymyr Zelensky was supported by other countries, as well as international organizations.
As the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry noted, such behavior by the Kremlin should result in powerful pressure on the Putin system.
First of all, it is about new sanctions, isolation, responsibility for Russia's crimes, and increased support for Ukraine in all areas.
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- Category
- Ukraine
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
-