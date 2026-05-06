On the morning of May 6, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga stated that the aggressor country Russia violated the ceasefire initiated by Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky the day before. What is important to understand is that this happened right at midnight on May 5-6.

Putin has proven again that he does not want peace

Russian attacks using 108 drones and 3 missiles continued throughout the night, including morning strikes on Kharkiv and Zaporizhia. Andriy Sybiga Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

The Ukrainian diplomat drew the world's attention to the fact that Putin has once again publicly ignored a realistic and fair call for a cessation of hostilities.

The Kremlin was not stopped even by the fact that this initiative of Volodymyr Zelensky was supported by other countries, as well as international organizations.

This demonstrates that Russia rejects peace, and its false calls for a ceasefire on May 9 have nothing to do with diplomacy. Putin is only interested in military parades, not human lives, Andriy Sybiga emphasized. Share

As the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry noted, such behavior by the Kremlin should result in powerful pressure on the Putin system.