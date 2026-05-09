Ukrainian troops hit 10 areas of concentration of the Russian army
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Ukraine
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Ukrainian troops hit 10 areas of concentration of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian troops hit 10 areas of concentration of the Russian army
Читати українською

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that on May 8, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked ten areas of concentration of manpower, one command post, two guns, and one logistics depot of the Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • Recent enemy activities include missile strikes, air strikes, and the deployment of kamikaze drones, causing significant damage to settlements and Ukrainian positions.
  • The ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia highlights the humanitarian and geopolitical challenges faced by both nations, with global implications for peace and security.

Losses of the Russian Army as of May 9, 2026

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 05/09/26 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,340,270 (+1,080) people;

  • tanks — 11,920 (+1) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,541 (+3) units;

  • artillery systems — 41,712 (+82) units;

  • MLRS — 1,780 (+2) units;

  • air defense systems — 1,371 (+1) units;

  • ground robotic complexes — 1,351 (+7) units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 281,208 (+1,479) units;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 95,252 (+373) units.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out one missile strike using one rocket and 23 air strikes, dropping 87 guided bombs.

In addition, it used 8,189 kamikaze drones and carried out 1,936 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 10 from multiple launch rocket systems.

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