Trump dreamed of a truce between Ukraine and Russia after May 11

US President Donald Trump has said he would like to see a "significant extension" of the ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia. However, he has not yet commented on the fact that the Russian army has already broken the ceasefire that began on May 9 and was supposed to last until the 11th.

Trump still believes Russia will stop fighting

On the evening of May 8, the US President publicly announced a ceasefire between Ukraine and the Russian Federation on May 9-11, as well as a 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner exchange.

Journalists asked Trump if he planned to talk again with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky about extending the ceasefire.

"I would like it (the ceasefire. — ed.) to be significantly extended," the head of the White House replied. Share

Interestingly, Donald Trump also began to deny information that the request for a ceasefire came directly from Putin.

The US president claims that he himself asked for this, and his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts "readily" agreed.