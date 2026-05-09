Trump dreamed of a truce between Ukraine and Russia after May 11

US President Donald Trump has said he would like to see a "significant extension" of the ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia. However, he has not yet commented on the fact that the Russian army has already broken the ceasefire that began on May 9 and was supposed to last until the 11th.
Points of attention
- There is hope that the parties involved will adhere to the ceasefire and engage in the scheduled exchange, as it presents a temporary window of peace.
- The dynamics between the US, Russia, and Ukraine in relation to the ceasefire and potential future negotiations remain complex and uncertain.
Trump still believes Russia will stop fighting
On the evening of May 8, the US President publicly announced a ceasefire between Ukraine and the Russian Federation on May 9-11, as well as a 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner exchange.
Journalists asked Trump if he planned to talk again with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky about extending the ceasefire.
Interestingly, Donald Trump also began to deny information that the request for a ceasefire came directly from Putin.
The US president claims that he himself asked for this, and his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts "readily" agreed.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-