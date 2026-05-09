"Widows' Victory Parade in Chita Overtook Moscow." New Video from Russia Shocks the Web

The May 9 parade in Moscow, which took place on Red Square, lasted only 45 minutes. However, the most attention this time was drawn to the Russian city of Chita, where a real parade of widows took place.
Points of attention
- Social media users expressed shock and disbelief at the video of the parade, raising concerns about the nature of the event.
- The unconventional display in Chita provoked mixed emotions, with some condemning it as absurd and inappropriate.
Widows' Parade in Chita — How Social Media Reacts
Chita is a small Russian city, the center of the Transbaikal Territory and its Chita District.
Its population, according to official open data, reaches about 300 thousand people.
However, even among this mass of people, there were not enough men to take part in the march.
Instead, the widows and mothers of Russian invaders who died in the war against Ukraine were brought to the “celebration.”
How social media users are reacting to the video of the parade of widows from Chita:
Judging by the reactions on social media, the victory parade of widows in Chita has overtaken Moscow. I think that the FSB and the Investigative Committee are already suggesting the local governor's place of work and residence;
If this is not a resolution, then this is horror...;
It is incurable, only euthanasia;
I am in shock — there is nothing more to say;
And at least one is pregnant. "Women are still giving birth"((;
The circus is gone, but the clowns remain;
How absurd, it's not even funny.
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