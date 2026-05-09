"Widows' Victory Parade in Chita Overtook Moscow." New Video from Russia Shocks the Web

The May 9 parade in Moscow, which took place on Red Square, lasted only 45 minutes. However, the most attention this time was drawn to the Russian city of Chita, where a real parade of widows took place.

Widows' Parade in Chita — How Social Media Reacts

Chita is a small Russian city, the center of the Transbaikal Territory and its Chita District.

Its population, according to official open data, reaches about 300 thousand people.

However, even among this mass of people, there were not enough men to take part in the march.

Instead, the widows and mothers of Russian invaders who died in the war against Ukraine were brought to the “celebration.”

How social media users are reacting to the video of the parade of widows from Chita: