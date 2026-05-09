ISW analysts noticed Ukraine's preparations for new counteroffensives
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Ukraine
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ISW analysts noticed Ukraine's preparations for new counteroffensives

The tactics of Ukrainian troops have changed again
Читати українською
Source:  ISW

American analysts have concluded that Ukrainian forces have increasingly begun to attack Russian logistics in operational depth with drones. This may indicate preparations for new counteroffensives.

Points of attention

  • American analysts from the Institute for the Study of War highlight the implications of Ukraine's drone attacks, potentially leading to an air blockade effect on the battlefield.
  • Understanding Ukraine's evolving military strategies sheds light on the escalating conflict dynamics in the region and the potential outcomes of future engagements.

The tactics of Ukrainian troops have changed again

As analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) have learned, the Defense Forces are already conducting reconnaissance and attacking Russian ground supply lines in the occupied part of the Donetsk region, a hundred kilometers from the front line.

For example, recently an enemy truck was hit on the T-0509 Mariupol-Donetsk highway — it was 95 km from the front line.

Moreover, Ukrainian drones have recently been spotted in Mariupol and along the M-14 highway, which leads to the occupied parts of Zaporizhia and Kherson regions.

In fact, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are targeting routes that play a key role in the logistics of the Russian invaders.

Ukraine's ability to strike moving targets with drones at a distance of more than 100 km from the front line, in areas where the Russians previously conducted logistics relatively safely, will allow achieving partial effects of an air blockade of the battlefield, which will impair the ability of the occupiers to conduct offensive operations or defend against Ukrainian counterattacks, American analysts emphasize.

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