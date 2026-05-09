ISW analysts noticed Ukraine's preparations for new counteroffensives

American analysts have concluded that Ukrainian forces have increasingly begun to attack Russian logistics in operational depth with drones. This may indicate preparations for new counteroffensives.

The tactics of Ukrainian troops have changed again

As analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) have learned, the Defense Forces are already conducting reconnaissance and attacking Russian ground supply lines in the occupied part of the Donetsk region, a hundred kilometers from the front line.

For example, recently an enemy truck was hit on the T-0509 Mariupol-Donetsk highway — it was 95 km from the front line.

Moreover, Ukrainian drones have recently been spotted in Mariupol and along the M-14 highway, which leads to the occupied parts of Zaporizhia and Kherson regions.

In fact, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are targeting routes that play a key role in the logistics of the Russian invaders.