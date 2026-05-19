Putin plans to discuss gas pipeline project to China with Xi
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Economics
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Putin plans to discuss gas pipeline project to China with Xi

Why Putin is flying to Xi — insider data
Читати українською
Source:  Bloomberg

According to Bloomberg, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who is traveling to Beijing on May 19 for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, intends to discuss in detail the Power of Siberia-2 gas pipeline project to China.

Points of attention

  • Recent confirmation from Kremlin's foreign policy adviser signals the importance of the gas pipeline project in the upcoming talks between Xi and Putin.
  • The outcome of the negotiations between Putin and Xi on the Power of Siberia-2 gas pipeline project remains uncertain, with both leaders expected to delve into the matter in detail.

Why Putin is flying to Xi — insider data

According to anonymous sources, the dictator hopes that the “storm” in energy markets caused by the war in the Middle East will force Xi to reconsider his positions.

Putin expects Xi to show more flexibility in negotiations on a gas price contract for the planned Power of Siberia-2 gas pipeline project.

One insider told reporters that official Beijing is currently interested in accelerating the negotiations, despite the fact that this issue is currently stalled.

Recently, the Kremlin's foreign policy adviser, Yuri Ushakov, officially confirmed that the gas pipeline will indeed be the focus of Xi and Putin's attention during the planned talks.

"We are determined to discuss it seriously. I believe that the leaders will discuss this topic in detail," Ushakov assured Russian propagandists.

According to Bloomberg, the resolution of this issue depends directly on Xi.

As of today, there is no evidence that Putin will be able to easily achieve his goal.

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