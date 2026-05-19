According to Bloomberg, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who is traveling to Beijing on May 19 for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, intends to discuss in detail the Power of Siberia-2 gas pipeline project to China.

Why Putin is flying to Xi — insider data

According to anonymous sources, the dictator hopes that the “storm” in energy markets caused by the war in the Middle East will force Xi to reconsider his positions.

Putin expects Xi to show more flexibility in negotiations on a gas price contract for the planned Power of Siberia-2 gas pipeline project.

One insider told reporters that official Beijing is currently interested in accelerating the negotiations, despite the fact that this issue is currently stalled.

Recently, the Kremlin's foreign policy adviser, Yuri Ushakov, officially confirmed that the gas pipeline will indeed be the focus of Xi and Putin's attention during the planned talks.

"We are determined to discuss it seriously. I believe that the leaders will discuss this topic in detail," Ushakov assured Russian propagandists. Share

According to Bloomberg, the resolution of this issue depends directly on Xi.