Ukraine hits 4 areas of concentration of Russian army
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Ukraine
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Ukraine hits 4 areas of concentration of Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian Army as of May 19, 2026
Читати українською

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that on May 18, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Ukrainian troops successfully attacked four areas of concentration of enemy manpower, a control point, three UAV launchers, and three other important objects of the Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • The enemy carried out missile strikes, air strikes, kamikaze drone attacks, and multiple launch rocket system attacks on settlements and Ukrainian troop positions.
  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine provides updates on the ongoing full-scale war and the latest developments in the conflict as of May 2026.

Losses of the Russian Army as of May 19, 2026

The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 05/19/26 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,351,150 (+1,140) people;

  • tanks — 11,940 (+1) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,584 (+1) units;

  • artillery systems — 42,340 (+78) units;

  • ground robotic complexes — 1,426 (+11) units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 299,199 (+2,142) units;

  • cruise missiles — 4,632 (+4) units;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 97,600 (+262) units;

  • special equipment — 4,202 (+2) units.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out one missile strike using 22 missiles and 72 air strikes, dropping 225 guided bombs.

In addition, it used 9,794 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,201 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 48 from multiple launch rocket systems.

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