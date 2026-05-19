Ukraine hits 4 areas of concentration of Russian army

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that on May 18, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Ukrainian troops successfully attacked four areas of concentration of enemy manpower, a control point, three UAV launchers, and three other important objects of the Russian invaders.

Losses of the Russian Army as of May 19, 2026

The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 05/19/26 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,351,150 (+1,140) people;

tanks — 11,940 (+1) units;

armored combat vehicles — 24,584 (+1) units;

artillery systems — 42,340 (+78) units;

ground robotic complexes — 1,426 (+11) units;

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 299,199 (+2,142) units;

cruise missiles — 4,632 (+4) units;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 97,600 (+262) units;

special equipment — 4,202 (+2) units.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out one missile strike using 22 missiles and 72 air strikes, dropping 225 guided bombs. Share

In addition, it used 9,794 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,201 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 48 from multiple launch rocket systems.