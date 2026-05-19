Russia has begun large-scale nuclear exercises
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World
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Russia has begun large-scale nuclear exercises

Russia's new nuclear exercises - what is known
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On May 19, the Russian Ministry of Defense officially announced the start of exercises “on the preparation and use of nuclear forces under the threat of aggression.”

Points of attention

  • Joint training on delivery and use of nuclear munitions between Russia and Belarus further underscores the significance and potential implications of these exercises.
  • The exercises serve as a demonstration of Russia's military capabilities and readiness, highlighting the need for monitoring and diplomatic efforts to address the escalating situation.

Russia's new nuclear exercises — what is known

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the exercises started on May 19 and will continue until May 21.

More than 64,000 military personnel and more than 7,800 pieces of equipment will participate in the large-scale maneuvers.

In addition, it is indicated that the Strategic Missile Forces (SRF), the Pacific and Northern Fleets will be involved in the exercises.

The Russian Armed Forces will work on joint training and use of nuclear weapons deployed in Belarus during the exercises, the Russian Defense Ministry added.

It is worth noting that on May 18, it became known that Russia and Belarus had begun joint training on "delivery of nuclear munitions and preparation for their use."

The purpose of the exercises is to improve the level of training of personnel, check their readiness to perform tasks, and organize combat use from unplanned areas, the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Belarus claims.

What is important to understand is that these exercises are taking place against the backdrop of increasingly active attempts by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to open a second front against Ukraine, drawing Belarus into the war.

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