Russia has begun large-scale nuclear exercises

On May 19, the Russian Ministry of Defense officially announced the start of exercises “on the preparation and use of nuclear forces under the threat of aggression.”
Points of attention
- Joint training on delivery and use of nuclear munitions between Russia and Belarus further underscores the significance and potential implications of these exercises.
- The exercises serve as a demonstration of Russia's military capabilities and readiness, highlighting the need for monitoring and diplomatic efforts to address the escalating situation.
Russia's new nuclear exercises — what is known
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the exercises started on May 19 and will continue until May 21.
More than 64,000 military personnel and more than 7,800 pieces of equipment will participate in the large-scale maneuvers.
In addition, it is indicated that the Strategic Missile Forces (SRF), the Pacific and Northern Fleets will be involved in the exercises.
It is worth noting that on May 18, it became known that Russia and Belarus had begun joint training on "delivery of nuclear munitions and preparation for their use."
What is important to understand is that these exercises are taking place against the backdrop of increasingly active attempts by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to open a second front against Ukraine, drawing Belarus into the war.
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