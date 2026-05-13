As part of NATO exercises, Ukrainian soldiers once again demonstrated to the world that they are much better versed in the mechanisms of modern warfare than some Alliance troops, such as the Swedish ones.

Ukrainian soldiers again outnumber NATO troops

As journalists managed to find out, the new Alliance exercises were taking place as part of preparations for the defense of the Swedish island of Gotland.

What is important to understand is that we are talking about a strategically important territory in the Baltic Sea.

The planned scenario assumed that one of the new NATO member states was under threat from an enemy that was drawing troops to the bloc's eastern border.

The Ukrainian UAV operators played the role of a supposed aggressor. The exercise had to be stopped three times so that the Swedish forces could adjust their actions, “but in real life they would already be dead,” the Ukrainian operator noted. Share

A Ukrainian UAV operator with the call sign "Karat" commented on this matter.

He believes that the Swedish military does have potential, but it is extremely important for them to improve their drones and tactics as much as possible.

And commanders need to have a deeper understanding of the specifics of drone warfare,” Karat explained. Share

The Commander-in-Chief of the Swedish Armed Forces, Michael Klasson, also shared his opinion on this matter.