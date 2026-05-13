As part of NATO exercises, Ukrainian soldiers once again demonstrated to the world that they are much better versed in the mechanisms of modern warfare than some Alliance troops, such as the Swedish ones.
Points of attention
- Journalists reported that Ukrainian soldiers acting as aggressors in the exercise consistently outsmarted and overwhelmed the Swedish forces, prompting vital adjustments in tactics.
- The success of Ukrainian soldiers in the NATO exercises underscores the value of their combat experience and expertise in enhancing the overall effectiveness of Alliance forces.
Ukrainian soldiers again outnumber NATO troops
As journalists managed to find out, the new Alliance exercises were taking place as part of preparations for the defense of the Swedish island of Gotland.
What is important to understand is that we are talking about a strategically important territory in the Baltic Sea.
The planned scenario assumed that one of the new NATO member states was under threat from an enemy that was drawing troops to the bloc's eastern border.
A Ukrainian UAV operator with the call sign "Karat" commented on this matter.
He believes that the Swedish military does have potential, but it is extremely important for them to improve their drones and tactics as much as possible.
The Commander-in-Chief of the Swedish Armed Forces, Michael Klasson, also shared his opinion on this matter.
According to him, the best way to prepare for modern warfare is to adopt Ukraine's combat experience.
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- Category
- Ukraine
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
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