Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga officially confirmed that Ukraine is doing everything possible to end the full-scale war with the Russian Federation, because one day of war costs our state $450 million.

Ukraine is losing a lot of money due to the Russian war

According to the Foreign Minister, Ukraine is currently at a key moment that can truly be considered a turning point.

Andriy Sybiga also emphasized that soon time will start working for Ukraine, not for Russia.

The first thing is that the enemy economy has become truly vulnerable, but its collapse is yet to come.

Moreover, for the fifth month in a row, the Russian army has been losing more soldiers on the battlefield than it has managed to mobilize.

We've seen some restrictions on their social media recently. We're seeing some evidence of support for Putin among his own population. It's declining. And again, we have our intelligence, we have assessments from our partners that something is happening there. So we also have momentum to increase our pressure. Andriy Sybiga Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Against the backdrop of all these events, Ukraine must seize the chance to end the war in time.

According to Sibiga, 2026 could indeed be a fateful year for achieving peace.