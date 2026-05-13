Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga officially confirmed that Ukraine is doing everything possible to end the full-scale war with the Russian Federation, because one day of war costs our state $450 million.
Points of attention
- Efforts are underway to increase pressure on Russia, with evidence of declining support for Putin and signs of unrest within the country, presenting a window for Ukraine to push for a just peace settlement.
- The year 2026 is viewed as a crucial period for Ukraine to work towards ending the war and achieving peace, with each day of conflict costing approximately $450 million.
Ukraine is losing a lot of money due to the Russian war
According to the Foreign Minister, Ukraine is currently at a key moment that can truly be considered a turning point.
Andriy Sybiga also emphasized that soon time will start working for Ukraine, not for Russia.
The first thing is that the enemy economy has become truly vulnerable, but its collapse is yet to come.
Moreover, for the fifth month in a row, the Russian army has been losing more soldiers on the battlefield than it has managed to mobilize.
Against the backdrop of all these events, Ukraine must seize the chance to end the war in time.
According to Sibiga, 2026 could indeed be a fateful year for achieving peace.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-