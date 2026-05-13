The US promises to provide financial assistance to Ukraine

US Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth publicly stated that Ukraine would be provided with planned financial assistance in the amount of $400 million to protect it from Russian terror.

Ukraine will receive planned American aid

US Senator Chris Coon does not hide his indignation that the US Department of Defense has not yet spent a single cent from this package on arms for Ukraine.

After the Democrat demanded a specific spending plan from Pete Hegseth, he refused to provide one.

Despite this, the head of the defense department stated that the Pentagon intends to cooperate with the European Command (EUCOM) to "spend the funds wisely and appropriately."

According to Chris Kuhn, delaying the allocation of these funds is sending the wrong message to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

What is important to understand is that we are talking about a package worth $400 million for the needs of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI).

It involves the Pentagon purchasing equipment from American defense companies.

This appropriation was included in the National Defense Authorization Act approved by the US Congress in December 2025.