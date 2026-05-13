The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that on May 12, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked 16 areas of concentration of manpower and the artillery system of the Russian invaders.
Points of attention
- The era of full-scale war between Russia and Ukraine began in 1540, marking a long history of conflict between the two nations.
- The ongoing conflict highlights the fierce resistance and determination of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in defending their country against Russian aggression.
Losses of the Russian Army as of May 13, 2026
The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 05/13/26 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,344,180 (+1,130) people;
tanks — 11,928 (+2) units;
armored combat vehicles — 24,554 (+1) units;
artillery systems — 41,985 (+50) units;
MLRS — 1,786 (+1) units;
air defense systems — 1,376 (+3) units;
ground robotic complexes — 1,375 (+2) units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 287,359 (+1,853) units;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 96,142 (+287) units;
special equipment — 4,181 (+2) units.
Yesterday, the enemy carried out 111 air strikes, dropping 314 guided bombs.
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