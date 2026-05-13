Watch: Russia is panicking over the attack of hundreds of Ukrainian drones
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Watch: Russia is panicking over the attack of hundreds of Ukrainian drones

“Bavovna” in Russia on May 13 — all the details and video
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On the morning of May 13, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that during the previous night, their air defenses allegedly neutralized 286 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles over various regions of the country. However, the exact number of drones that carried out the airstrike is traditionally not disclosed.

Points of attention

  • The incident highlights the escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, with significant implications for the region's stability and security.
  • Eyewitnesses report fires in Nurlino, Bashkortostan, affecting the oil transportation route from the Urals and Western Siberia to Russia's south.

“Bavovna” in Russia on May 13 — all the details and video

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, 286 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down over the territories of: Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kursk, Rostov, Tambov, Yaroslavl, Orel, Tula, Kaluga, Ryazan, Astrakhan regions, Krasnodar Territory, the Republic of Kalmykia, Crimea and over water areas.

According to the latest reports, a fire is raging in the area of the Tamanneftegaz tank farm, an oil terminal and oil/oil product transshipment operator in the port of Taman, Krasnodar Krai, Russia, located on the Black Sea coast.

What is important to understand is that this is one of the main hubs of the Russian Federation for maritime energy exports after the partial overload of flows from Novorossiysk.

The terminal handles significant volumes of crude oil and petroleum products exports, providing foreign exchange earnings for the Russian economy and military machine.

It's also very noisy right now in Nurlino, a village located in the Russian Bashkortostan.

According to eyewitnesses, the Nurlino LPDS is on fire there, which operates in the Transneft main oil pipeline system and is part of the oil transportation route from the Urals and Western Siberia to the south of the Russian Federation.

It is worth noting that part of the flows goes towards Novorossiysk, Tuapse, Taman, and refineries in the south of the Russian Federation.

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