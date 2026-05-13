Air defense neutralized 111 targets during Russian air attack
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Air defense neutralized 111 targets during Russian air attack

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Defense Forces Announce Results of Their Work
Читати українською

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of May 12-13, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 139 Shahed, Gerber, Italmas attack UAVs and Parody-type simulator drones.

Points of attention

  • The defense forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of 20 strike UAVs at 13 locations, with debris reported falling at 4 sites.
  • The ongoing attack underscores the importance of adhering to safety rules and rallying together for victory against the invaders.
  • Stay updated with the latest developments and support Ukrainian defenders in safeguarding the airspace. Together, let's hold the sky and strive for victory.

Air Defense Forces Announce Results of Their Work

Russian drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Chauda — Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 111 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas UAVs, and Parody-type simulator drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

20 strike UAVs were confirmed to have been hit at 13 locations, as well as debris falling at 4 locations.

The attack continues, with dozens of enemy UAVs still in the airspace.

Follow safety rules! Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on Ukrainian defenders.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Deep Strike in April. Ukraine hit 14 Russian refineries and terminals
Ministry of Defence Ukraine
bavovna
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Finnish President Calls on Europe to Resume Dialogue with Putin
Stubb declared a new reality in peace talks
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked the Dnipro region: 8 dead and 11 wounded
The Russian attack on the Dnipro region — all the details

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?