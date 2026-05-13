Air defense neutralized 111 targets during Russian air attack

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of May 12-13, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 139 Shahed, Gerber, Italmas attack UAVs and Parody-type simulator drones.

Air Defense Forces Announce Results of Their Work

Russian drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Chauda — Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 111 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas UAVs, and Parody-type simulator drones in the north, south, and east of the country. Share

20 strike UAVs were confirmed to have been hit at 13 locations, as well as debris falling at 4 locations.

The attack continues, with dozens of enemy UAVs still in the airspace.