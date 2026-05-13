Air defense neutralized 111 targets during Russian air attack

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of May 12-13, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 139 Shahed, Gerber, Italmas attack UAVs and Parody-type simulator drones.
Points of attention
- The defense forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of 20 strike UAVs at 13 locations, with debris reported falling at 4 sites.
- The ongoing attack underscores the importance of adhering to safety rules and rallying together for victory against the invaders.
- Stay updated with the latest developments and support Ukrainian defenders in safeguarding the airspace. Together, let's hold the sky and strive for victory.
Air Defense Forces Announce Results of Their Work
Russian drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Chauda — Autonomous Republic of Crimea.
Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.
20 strike UAVs were confirmed to have been hit at 13 locations, as well as debris falling at 4 locations.
The attack continues, with dozens of enemy UAVs still in the airspace.
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