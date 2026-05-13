Russia attacked the Dnipro region: 8 dead and 11 wounded

Russian invaders have attacked three districts of the Dnipro region about 30 times. According to the latest data, enemy terror has claimed the lives of 8 civilians in the region, and 11 more were injured.

The Russian attack on the Dnipro region — all the details

The head of the local OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha, spoke about the consequences of enemy terror.

In the Nikopol region, the communities of Nikopol, Marhanetska, Myrivska, Pokrovska, and Chervonogryhorivska were affected. Infrastructure, private homes, and cars were damaged. Three people were injured. A 16-year-old boy was hospitalized in moderate condition. Oleksandr Ganja Head of the Dnipro OVA

According to him, another 16-year-old and a 21-year-old boy are receiving outpatient treatment.

In the Sinelnyky region, Russian occupiers terrorized the Dubovykivska and Mykolaivska communities. Over 20 homes were hit by enemy fire. Two victims are known.

Another 9 homes were damaged by the impact on the area the day before. 4 people were killed, four more were injured. Three of them were hospitalized. A 50-year-old man is in serious condition. Share

Oleksandr Ganzha also officially confirmed that an enterprise, infrastructure, and gas pipeline were damaged in Kryvyi Rih.

Russian attacks have claimed the lives of two civilians, and 4 casualties are also known.