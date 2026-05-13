Russia attacked the Dnipro region: 8 dead and 11 wounded
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia attacked the Dnipro region: 8 dead and 11 wounded

The Russian attack on the Dnipro region — all the details
Читати українською
Source:  Dnipropetrovsk State Administration

Russian invaders have attacked three districts of the Dnipro region about 30 times. According to the latest data, enemy terror has claimed the lives of 8 civilians in the region, and 11 more were injured.

Points of attention

  • The attacks in the Sinelnyky region left 4 dead, 4 injured, and significant damage to homes, with ongoing consequences for the residents.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed concern over the attacks, emphasizing the need for international support to end the violence and protect innocent lives.

The Russian attack on the Dnipro region — all the details

The head of the local OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha, spoke about the consequences of enemy terror.

In the Nikopol region, the communities of Nikopol, Marhanetska, Myrivska, Pokrovska, and Chervonogryhorivska were affected. Infrastructure, private homes, and cars were damaged. Three people were injured. A 16-year-old boy was hospitalized in moderate condition.

Oleksandr Ganja

Oleksandr Ganja

Head of the Dnipro OVA

According to him, another 16-year-old and a 21-year-old boy are receiving outpatient treatment.

In the Sinelnyky region, Russian occupiers terrorized the Dubovykivska and Mykolaivska communities. Over 20 homes were hit by enemy fire. Two victims are known.

Another 9 homes were damaged by the impact on the area the day before. 4 people were killed, four more were injured. Three of them were hospitalized. A 50-year-old man is in serious condition.

Oleksandr Ganzha also officially confirmed that an enterprise, infrastructure, and gas pipeline were damaged in Kryvyi Rih.

Russian attacks have claimed the lives of two civilians, and 4 casualties are also known.

A cynical and military-free Russian drone strike on an ordinary residential building in Kryvyi Rih. As of now, two elderly people are known to have died. Their nine-month-old granddaughter is in the hospital with serious injuries. Our doctors are doing everything possible to save her life.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Deep Strike in April. Ukraine hit 14 Russian refineries and terminals
Ministry of Defence Ukraine
bavovna
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian long-range sanctions are moving towards Russian military infrastructure facilities — Zelenskyy
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin named the "best" mediator for negotiations between the EU and Russia
Putin again talks about peace talks

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?