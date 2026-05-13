Russia attacked the Dnipro region: 8 dead and 11 wounded

Russian invaders have attacked three districts of the Dnipro region about 30 times. According to the latest data, enemy terror has claimed the lives of 8 civilians in the region, and 11 more were injured.
Points of attention
- The attacks in the Sinelnyky region left 4 dead, 4 injured, and significant damage to homes, with ongoing consequences for the residents.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed concern over the attacks, emphasizing the need for international support to end the violence and protect innocent lives.
The Russian attack on the Dnipro region — all the details
The head of the local OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha, spoke about the consequences of enemy terror.
According to him, another 16-year-old and a 21-year-old boy are receiving outpatient treatment.
In the Sinelnyky region, Russian occupiers terrorized the Dubovykivska and Mykolaivska communities. Over 20 homes were hit by enemy fire. Two victims are known.
Oleksandr Ganzha also officially confirmed that an enterprise, infrastructure, and gas pipeline were damaged in Kryvyi Rih.
Russian attacks have claimed the lives of two civilians, and 4 casualties are also known.
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