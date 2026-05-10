Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has begun to claim that he is ready to negotiate with the European Union to end Russia's war in Ukraine. He believes that former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder could be the "best" mediator, but Brussels may choose another option.

Putin again talks about peace talks

The head of the Kremlin unexpectedly for everyone stated for the first time that the war against Ukraine was nearing its end.

Moreover, he announced his readiness to negotiate with Europe to accelerate this process.

According to the dictator, the EU should choose a mediator who did not say nasty things about Russia.

For me personally, the best is the former Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany [Gerhard] Schröder. Let the Europeans elect a leader they trust and who has not said any nasty things about us. Vladimir Putin Russian dictator

Against this background, the head of the Kremlin cynically lied that official Moscow had never been closed to negotiations.

What is important to understand is that Gerhard Schröder was Chancellor of Germany from 1998 to 2005, as well as leader of the SPD party from 1999 to 2004.