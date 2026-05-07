Ukrainian long-range sanctions are moving towards Russian military infrastructure facilities — Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the only thing that continues to worry the Russian leadership is the short-term silence on Red Square. He said that Ukraine will respond to Russian strikes in a mirror manner.

Ukraine responds in a mirror manner to Russian strikes — Zelenskyy

Recalling the numerous strikes over the past two days on civilian facilities in Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk, Kherson regions, as well as Ukrzaliznytsia, Zelensky said:

All this suggests that Russia is not seriously considering a ceasefire, and the only thing that continues to worry the Russian leadership is the short-term silence on Red Square. Russia continues to kill people and is completely inadequately concerned about only a few hours of silence in one part of Moscow. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

He noted that Ukraine will act fairly — day by day.

We proposed silence from midnight on May 6. Yesterday and today this regime is being violated by Russia. In a mirror image and in response to Russian strikes, our long-range sanctions, in response to Russia's readiness to move to diplomacy, we will follow the path of diplomacy. Share

He stressed that concrete steps were needed to end the war, and assured that peace would still be achieved.

The only question is how much time will be lost due to Russia's madness.

On April 29, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, during a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump, announced Russia's readiness to declare a ceasefire on May 9.

Volodymyr Zelensky later said that Ukraine had not received official signals from Russia to cease hostilities, despite statements on social media. Despite this, Kyiv declared a regime of silence from May 6 and called on Moscow to move from rhetoric to real steps.

On May 6, the President of Ukraine stated that as of 10 a.m., the Russian army had committed 1,820 violations of the ceasefire regime — shelling, attempted assaults, air strikes, and the use of drones. He stated that Russia had disrupted the ceasefire regime.