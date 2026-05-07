Ukrainian long-range sanctions are moving towards Russian military infrastructure facilities — Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the only thing that continues to worry the Russian leadership is the short-term silence on Red Square. He said that Ukraine will respond to Russian strikes in a mirror manner.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy announces Ukrainian long-range sanctions in response to Russian strikes on military infrastructure facilities.
- Ukraine emphasizes a mirror response to Russian attacks, highlighting the need for concrete steps to end the war.
Ukraine responds in a mirror manner to Russian strikes — Zelenskyy
Recalling the numerous strikes over the past two days on civilian facilities in Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk, Kherson regions, as well as Ukrzaliznytsia, Zelensky said:
He noted that Ukraine will act fairly — day by day.
He stressed that concrete steps were needed to end the war, and assured that peace would still be achieved.
The only question is how much time will be lost due to Russia's madness.
On April 29, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, during a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump, announced Russia's readiness to declare a ceasefire on May 9.
Volodymyr Zelensky later said that Ukraine had not received official signals from Russia to cease hostilities, despite statements on social media. Despite this, Kyiv declared a regime of silence from May 6 and called on Moscow to move from rhetoric to real steps.
On May 6, the President of Ukraine stated that as of 10 a.m., the Russian army had committed 1,820 violations of the ceasefire regime — shelling, attempted assaults, air strikes, and the use of drones. He stated that Russia had disrupted the ceasefire regime.
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