Hungary returned to Ukraine funds and valuables seized from Oschadbank in March — Zelenskyy

Hungary returned to Ukraine the funds and valuables of Oschadbank seized by Hungarian special services in March of this year.
Points of attention
- Hungary returned funds and valuables seized from Oschadbank by Hungarian special services to Ukraine, marking a significant step in bilateral relations.
- President Zelenskyy expressed gratitude towards Hungary for the civilized gesture of returning the seized assets, resolving the issue involving Ukrainian collectors swiftly.
Zelenskyy announced the return of Oschadbank's seized assets by Ukraine
This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.
The President thanked Hungary for the constructive and civilized step.
On March 6, 2026, two collection vehicles of Oschadbank were illegally detained in Hungary while transporting currency and 9 kg of gold. The bank reported that the value of the cargo was $40 million and €35 million.
The government of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has initiated an investigation into suspected money laundering, and the country's parliament has passed a law to seize these assets pending the completion of the investigation. Kyiv has called Budapest's actions "theft" and threatened to hold those responsible accountable.
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- Додати до обраного
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