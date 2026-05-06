Hungary returned to Ukraine funds and valuables seized from Oschadbank in March — Zelenskyy
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Ukraine
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Hungary returned to Ukraine funds and valuables seized from Oschadbank in March — Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
Читати українською

Hungary returned to Ukraine the funds and valuables of Oschadbank seized by Hungarian special services in March of this year.

Points of attention

  • Hungary returned funds and valuables seized from Oschadbank by Hungarian special services to Ukraine, marking a significant step in bilateral relations.
  • President Zelenskyy expressed gratitude towards Hungary for the civilized gesture of returning the seized assets, resolving the issue involving Ukrainian collectors swiftly. 

Zelenskyy announced the return of Oschadbank's seized assets by Ukraine

This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

An important step in relations with Hungary: today, the funds and valuables of Oschadbank, which were seized by Hungarian special services in March of this year, were returned. Then the Hungarian side unlawfully detained Ukrainian collectors. We returned the people faster, and now the funds and valuables are on Ukrainian territory in full.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The President thanked Hungary for the constructive and civilized step.

Thank you to everyone on the Ukrainian team who fought for a fair decision and defended the interests of our state and our people.

On March 6, 2026, two collection vehicles of Oschadbank were illegally detained in Hungary while transporting currency and 9 kg of gold. The bank reported that the value of the cargo was $40 million and €35 million.

The government of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has initiated an investigation into suspected money laundering, and the country's parliament has passed a law to seize these assets pending the completion of the investigation. Kyiv has called Budapest's actions "theft" and threatened to hold those responsible accountable.

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