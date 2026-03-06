On March 6, Hungarian authorities cynically announced the seizure of collection vehicles and employees of Oschadbank from Ukraine, claiming that the detention was carried out "on suspicion of money laundering." The National Tax and Customs Service of Hungary issued a statement on this matter.

Orban wants to justify the kidnapping of 7 Ukrainians

On the night of March 6, the National Bank of Ukraine officially confirmed that Hungarian authorities had seized Ukrainian tax collectors along with their cars, as well as a large amount of currency and gold.

According to official data, it is about 40 million USD, 35 million euros, and 9 kg of gold.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga immediately appealed to Hungarian leader Viktor Orban with a demand to release innocent people and return Oschadbank's assets.

However, official Budapest is in no hurry to respond to the appeal of the Ukrainian authorities.

Against this background, the National Tax and Customs Service of Hungary has initiated criminal proceedings on suspicion of money laundering against seven Ukrainian citizens.

Viktor Orban's team claims that it allegedly managed to detain a former general of the Ukrainian special services, who was in charge of the cargo.