Hungary gave Ukraine 3 days to restore Druzhba — Szybiga reacted
Category
Economics
Publication date

Hungary gave Ukraine 3 days to restore Druzhba — Szybiga reacted

Ukraine will not agree to Hungary's demands
Читати українською
Source:  Interfax-Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga has commented on the statements of Viktor Orban's team that Hungary has allegedly given Ukraine three days to resume the transit of Russian oil via the Druzhba pipeline. The minister rejected this ultimatum.

Points of attention

  • The conflict escalated after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban threatened to forcefully restore the supply of Russian oil through Ukraine via a Russian pipeline, leading to the hostage-taking of Ukrainians in Hungary.
  • The situation remains tense as both countries navigate the political and economic implications of the dispute over the Druzhba oil pipeline.

Ukraine will not agree to Hungary's demands

Hungarian Energy Minister Gabor Czepek began publicly claiming that Viktor Orban's team gave Ukraine three days to restore the Druzhba oil pipeline or allow a group of inspectors there.

If this does not happen, Budapest will allegedly take legal action.

However, the Ukrainian authorities were not too scared by these threats — they were commented on by the head of Ukrainian diplomacy, Andriy Sybiga.

Ukraine does not accept ultimatums.

Andriy Sybiga

Andriy Sybiga

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Against this background, the diplomat once again reminded that the infrastructure of "Druzhba" was attacked by Russia. The President of Ukraine has also repeatedly spoken about this.

According to Volodymyr Zelensky, the Druzhba oil pipeline, seriously damaged by the Russians in late January, may be operational within a month or a half.

Recently, the head of the Hungarian government, Viktor Orban, threatened to forcefully restore the supply of Russian oil through Ukraine via a Russian pipeline.

It was after this that 7 Ukrainians and money from Oschadbank were taken hostage in Hungary.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Hungary suddenly backtracks after threats to Ukraine
Orban's team has abandoned its threats against Ukraine
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Hungary invented a pretext for kidnapping 7 Ukrainians and money from Oschadbank
Orban wants to justify the kidnapping of 7 Ukrainians

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?