Hungary gave Ukraine 3 days to restore Druzhba — Szybiga reacted

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga has commented on the statements of Viktor Orban's team that Hungary has allegedly given Ukraine three days to resume the transit of Russian oil via the Druzhba pipeline. The minister rejected this ultimatum.

Ukraine will not agree to Hungary's demands

Hungarian Energy Minister Gabor Czepek began publicly claiming that Viktor Orban's team gave Ukraine three days to restore the Druzhba oil pipeline or allow a group of inspectors there.

If this does not happen, Budapest will allegedly take legal action.

However, the Ukrainian authorities were not too scared by these threats — they were commented on by the head of Ukrainian diplomacy, Andriy Sybiga.

Ukraine does not accept ultimatums. Andriy Sybiga Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Against this background, the diplomat once again reminded that the infrastructure of "Druzhba" was attacked by Russia. The President of Ukraine has also repeatedly spoken about this.

According to Volodymyr Zelensky, the Druzhba oil pipeline, seriously damaged by the Russians in late January, may be operational within a month or a half.

Recently, the head of the Hungarian government, Viktor Orban, threatened to forcefully restore the supply of Russian oil through Ukraine via a Russian pipeline.