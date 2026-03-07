Hungary gave Ukraine 3 days to restore Druzhba — Szybiga reacted

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga has commented on the statements of Viktor Orban's team that Hungary has allegedly given Ukraine three days to resume the transit of Russian oil via the Druzhba pipeline. The minister rejected this ultimatum.
Points of attention
- The conflict escalated after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban threatened to forcefully restore the supply of Russian oil through Ukraine via a Russian pipeline, leading to the hostage-taking of Ukrainians in Hungary.
- The situation remains tense as both countries navigate the political and economic implications of the dispute over the Druzhba oil pipeline.
Ukraine will not agree to Hungary's demands
Hungarian Energy Minister Gabor Czepek began publicly claiming that Viktor Orban's team gave Ukraine three days to restore the Druzhba oil pipeline or allow a group of inspectors there.
If this does not happen, Budapest will allegedly take legal action.
However, the Ukrainian authorities were not too scared by these threats — they were commented on by the head of Ukrainian diplomacy, Andriy Sybiga.
Against this background, the diplomat once again reminded that the infrastructure of "Druzhba" was attacked by Russia. The President of Ukraine has also repeatedly spoken about this.
According to Volodymyr Zelensky, the Druzhba oil pipeline, seriously damaged by the Russians in late January, may be operational within a month or a half.
Recently, the head of the Hungarian government, Viktor Orban, threatened to forcefully restore the supply of Russian oil through Ukraine via a Russian pipeline.
It was after this that 7 Ukrainians and money from Oschadbank were taken hostage in Hungary.
