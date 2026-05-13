"Very close." Trump spoke about ending Russia's war against Ukraine
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Politics
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"Very close." Trump spoke about ending Russia's war against Ukraine

Trump again dreamed of a quick end to the Russian-Ukrainian war
Читати українською
Source:  Fox News

US President Donald Trump believes that the end of the Russian-Ukrainian war is "already approaching." However, he did not explain why he came to this conclusion now.

Points of attention

  • Both Putin and other leaders have recently hinted at the possibility of a swift resolution to the conflict, sparking optimism but also leaving room for speculation.
  • The statements by Trump and other leaders point towards potential shifts in the dynamics of the Russian-Ukrainian war, raising hopes for a peaceful resolution in the near future.

Trump again dreamed of a quick end to the Russian-Ukrainian war

American journalists asked the head of the White House to assess the prospects for ending Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

The end of the war in Ukraine — I think it's very close. Believe it or not, I think it's coming. And we will achieve this settlement between Russia and Ukraine.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

Against this background, the American leader decided to once again remind us that he "ended eight wars."

Media representatives decided to ask Donald Trump whether there was an "understanding" between him and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin that Russia should receive all of Donbas as part of a peace agreement. The White House chief of staff answered with a curt "no."

It is worth noting that on May 9, the head of the Kremlin, Putin, as well as the Slovak leader, Robert Fico, unexpectedly spoke directly about the speedy end of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.

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