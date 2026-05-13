US President Donald Trump believes that the end of the Russian-Ukrainian war is "already approaching." However, he did not explain why he came to this conclusion now.

Trump again dreamed of a quick end to the Russian-Ukrainian war

American journalists asked the head of the White House to assess the prospects for ending Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

The end of the war in Ukraine — I think it's very close. Believe it or not, I think it's coming. And we will achieve this settlement between Russia and Ukraine. Donald Trump President of the United States

WATCH LIVE: President Trump departs White House for China https://t.co/d1lwykVv7w — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 12, 2026

Against this background, the American leader decided to once again remind us that he "ended eight wars."

Media representatives decided to ask Donald Trump whether there was an "understanding" between him and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin that Russia should receive all of Donbas as part of a peace agreement. The White House chief of staff answered with a curt "no."

It is worth noting that on May 9, the head of the Kremlin, Putin, as well as the Slovak leader, Robert Fico, unexpectedly spoke directly about the speedy end of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.