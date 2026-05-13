Putin still demands that the Russian army capture Kyiv — insiders
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Politics
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Putin still demands that the Russian army capture Kyiv — insiders

Putin wants more than he shows
Читати українською
Source:  Financial Times

According to anonymous sources in the Financial Times, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has not yet given up on the idea of occupying Kyiv and Odessa. The Ukrainian capital remains his main target.

Points of attention

  • The Kremlin's goal goes beyond current battle lines, with Kyiv being the primary target that Putin is determined to accomplish.
  • Insiders reveal that Putin is hopeful Ukraine will surrender amid a prolonged war, underestimating the resilience of the Ukrainian forces.

Putin wants more than he shows

According to the Russian command, the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine allows the Russian army to continue the offensive, as well as dictate its terms during peace negotiations.

Journalist insiders claim that the Kremlin's ultimate goal goes beyond the current battle line:

He will not take Zaporizhia, he will not take Donbas, he will not take Kherson. But remember that the plan was always to take Kyiv. The task has been set and must be accomplished.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin still harbors hope that Ukraine will sooner or later weaken and surrender amid a truly protracted war.

What is also important to understand is that the Russian military command convinced the head of the Kremlin that the Russian army would complete the capture of all of Donbas by the fall of 2026.

That is why, they say, Vladimir Putin intends to raise the price of a possible truce by expanding the territorial claims of the aggressor country.

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