Sikorsky pointed to a turning point for Putin in the war against Ukraine
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Politics
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Sikorsky pointed to a turning point for Putin in the war against Ukraine

Putin realized that he would not win the war
Читати українською

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has finally begun to seriously think about how long he can continue his war of aggression against Ukraine and whether it makes sense.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine's ability to stabilize fronts and the emergence of support from its allies are increasing pressure on Putin to reconsider his prolonged engagement in the conflict.
  • Sikorski emphasizes that Putin must acknowledge the changing landscape and the readiness of Ukraine and its partners to continue the fight.

Putin realized that he would not win the war

According to the Polish Foreign Minister, Kyiv's allies should in any case prepare for the fact that the war may last a long time.

Putin must know and understand that Ukraine is ready to fight on, and its partners are not going to abandon it to its fate.

I think that the fact that Ukraine has stabilized the fronts and Europe is emerging from paralysis thanks to the brilliant victory of pro-democratic forces in Hungary is now forcing Putin to change his calculations — whether he can wage this war for another two years. And it is really a question of whether he can.

Radoslav Sikorsky

Radoslav Sikorsky

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland

According to the Polish diplomat, if the Russian dictator could resort to a larger-scale escalation, he would do so.

The problem, however, is that Putin is left with fewer and fewer options.

But he is now losing more soldiers than he can recruit. He has lost the battle for the Black Sea. His air force has no superiority in Ukrainian skies, and the economy is starting to get really bad... He must admit that his original war goals cannot be achieved, Sikorsky stressed.

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