Sikorsky pointed to a turning point for Putin in the war against Ukraine

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has finally begun to seriously think about how long he can continue his war of aggression against Ukraine and whether it makes sense.
Points of attention
- Ukraine's ability to stabilize fronts and the emergence of support from its allies are increasing pressure on Putin to reconsider his prolonged engagement in the conflict.
- Sikorski emphasizes that Putin must acknowledge the changing landscape and the readiness of Ukraine and its partners to continue the fight.
Putin realized that he would not win the war
According to the Polish Foreign Minister, Kyiv's allies should in any case prepare for the fact that the war may last a long time.
Putin must know and understand that Ukraine is ready to fight on, and its partners are not going to abandon it to its fate.
According to the Polish diplomat, if the Russian dictator could resort to a larger-scale escalation, he would do so.
The problem, however, is that Putin is left with fewer and fewer options.
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