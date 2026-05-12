Russia faces gasoline shortage due to Ukraine attacks
Category
Economics
Publication date

Russia faces gasoline shortage due to Ukraine attacks

What is known about the situation in Russia?
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Russian pro-Kremlin media are actively discussing a new serious problem. The fact is that the aggressor country is experiencing a shortage of gasoline due to powerful Ukrainian attacks on oil refineries (REFs).

Points of attention

  • Unscheduled repairs at large refineries and a decline in petroleum production are identified as key factors contributing to the shortage.
  • Shipment delays are expected to prolong due to maintenance work, indicating a challenging period ahead for the gasoline market in Russia.

What is known about the situation in Russia?

Analysts note that on May 8, suppliers were able to sell 32.64 thousand tons of gasoline at exchange trading. What is important to understand is that this is 5.9% less than the previous day.

For example, sales of A-92 decreased by 8.9%, to 20.34 thousand tons, while A-95 increased by 1.5%, to 12.24 thousand tons.

In addition, it is noted that the volume of unsatisfied solvent demand for A-92 was 23.46 thousand tons, while for A-95 it was 26.34 thousand tons.

On the eve of the high consumption season, the market has already developed a shortage of A-95 supply. Traditionally, in the summer, demand for this gasoline grows faster than for A-92, since during the holiday season, consumers more actively use cars designed specifically for 95th gasoline.

According to economists, the reason for the shortage was "unscheduled repairs" at large refineries, as well as a rapid decline in the production of petroleum products.

Repair work could take more than a month. Moreover, it is indicated that shipment times in early May have already increased by an average of 2-4 weeks.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
China has seen signs of US decline, but there is one "but"
The “Decline” of the US is Only a Dream for China, Not a Reality
Category
Technology
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine begins cooperation with one of the largest defense tech companies in the world
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ukraine is introducing AI into warfare
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Peskov explained Putin's words about the alleged end of the war with Ukraine
The Kremlin explained Putin's loud statement

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?