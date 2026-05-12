Russia faces gasoline shortage due to Ukraine attacks

Russian pro-Kremlin media are actively discussing a new serious problem. The fact is that the aggressor country is experiencing a shortage of gasoline due to powerful Ukrainian attacks on oil refineries (REFs).
Points of attention
- Unscheduled repairs at large refineries and a decline in petroleum production are identified as key factors contributing to the shortage.
- Shipment delays are expected to prolong due to maintenance work, indicating a challenging period ahead for the gasoline market in Russia.
What is known about the situation in Russia?
Analysts note that on May 8, suppliers were able to sell 32.64 thousand tons of gasoline at exchange trading. What is important to understand is that this is 5.9% less than the previous day.
For example, sales of A-92 decreased by 8.9%, to 20.34 thousand tons, while A-95 increased by 1.5%, to 12.24 thousand tons.
In addition, it is noted that the volume of unsatisfied solvent demand for A-92 was 23.46 thousand tons, while for A-95 it was 26.34 thousand tons.
According to economists, the reason for the shortage was "unscheduled repairs" at large refineries, as well as a rapid decline in the production of petroleum products.
Repair work could take more than a month. Moreover, it is indicated that shipment times in early May have already increased by an average of 2-4 weeks.
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