Russian pro-Kremlin media are actively discussing a new serious problem. The fact is that the aggressor country is experiencing a shortage of gasoline due to powerful Ukrainian attacks on oil refineries (REFs).

What is known about the situation in Russia?

Analysts note that on May 8, suppliers were able to sell 32.64 thousand tons of gasoline at exchange trading. What is important to understand is that this is 5.9% less than the previous day.

For example, sales of A-92 decreased by 8.9%, to 20.34 thousand tons, while A-95 increased by 1.5%, to 12.24 thousand tons.

In addition, it is noted that the volume of unsatisfied solvent demand for A-92 was 23.46 thousand tons, while for A-95 it was 26.34 thousand tons.

On the eve of the high consumption season, the market has already developed a shortage of A-95 supply. Traditionally, in the summer, demand for this gasoline grows faster than for A-92, since during the holiday season, consumers more actively use cars designed specifically for 95th gasoline. Share

According to economists, the reason for the shortage was "unscheduled repairs" at large refineries, as well as a rapid decline in the production of petroleum products.