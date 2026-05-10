Chinese propaganda is increasingly persuading its own society to believe that the United States is on the verge of collapse and that China has a chance to replace the United States as the leading superpower. However, political expert Yanzhong Huang believes that Beijing is simply indulging in a pleasant self-deception.

The “Decline” of the US is Only a Dream for China, Not a Reality

The political expert drew attention to a new information trend in China — the so-called "American kill line."

As Yanzhong Huang explained, it's a term borrowed from video games: it refers to a state after which "a weakened character is easy to finish off."

What's important to understand is that right now this phrase is being used as a metaphor to describe the alleged vulnerability of American families.

Fictions are increasingly spreading on Chinese social media that "millions of American families are teetering on the edge — one lost job, illness, or unexpected expense separates them from ruin."

In light of recent events, Yanzhong Huang called on the Chinese to come to their senses and not indulge in self-deception.

The level of violent crime in the United States is the lowest in decades, and the country retains unparalleled geopolitical and financial power, the expert emphasized. Share

Despite a series of scandalous decisions by US President Donald Trump, the United States has not lost its power and global influence on the course of events.