Fico urged Zelensky to call Putin
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Politics
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Fico urged Zelensky to call Putin

Fico revealed details of meeting with Putin
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky should call Russian dictator Vladimir Putin if he wants to meet with the Kremlin leader.

Points of attention

  • The possibility of a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia gains momentum as Putin expresses readiness for a meeting with Zelensky.
  • The window for diplomatic negotiations seems to be opening up, highlighting the significance of direct communication between Zelensky and Putin.

Fico revealed details of meeting with Putin

According to the leader of Slovakia, during a personal conversation with the President of Ukraine, a statement was allegedly made about readiness to meet with Putin in any format.

Fico made it clear that this is exactly what he conveyed to the Russian dictator.

I conveyed a message from the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, to the President of Russia. During our personal meeting in Armenia, he told me that he was ready to meet with Putin in any format. The answer is obvious: if the President of Ukraine is interested in a meeting, he should contact his Russian counterpart by phone.

Robert Fico

Robert Fico

Prime Minister of Slovakia

Against this background, Fico enthusiastically appreciated the idea of extending the ceasefire.

In his opinion, this will create space for diplomatic efforts and the negotiation process.

However, the leader of Slovakia did not comment in any way on the fact that the Russian army violated the "silence regime" literally in the first minutes after it began.

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