Fico urged Zelensky to call Putin

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky should call Russian dictator Vladimir Putin if he wants to meet with the Kremlin leader.
Points of attention
- The possibility of a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia gains momentum as Putin expresses readiness for a meeting with Zelensky.
- The window for diplomatic negotiations seems to be opening up, highlighting the significance of direct communication between Zelensky and Putin.
Fico revealed details of meeting with Putin
According to the leader of Slovakia, during a personal conversation with the President of Ukraine, a statement was allegedly made about readiness to meet with Putin in any format.
Fico made it clear that this is exactly what he conveyed to the Russian dictator.
Against this background, Fico enthusiastically appreciated the idea of extending the ceasefire.
In his opinion, this will create space for diplomatic efforts and the negotiation process.
However, the leader of Slovakia did not comment in any way on the fact that the Russian army violated the "silence regime" literally in the first minutes after it began.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-