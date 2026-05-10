The Russian army plans to reach the outskirts of Kramatorsk by May 31
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Ukraine
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The Russian army plans to reach the outskirts of Kramatorsk by May 31

Kramatorsk is a new key target for the Russian army
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The Russian command has chosen a new unrealistic deadline for the invaders: this time they must reach the outskirts of Kramatorsk within the next three weeks.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian intelligence officers have identified the areas where the Russian invaders are likely to attempt to storm the outskirts of Kramatorsk, highlighting the tension in the region.
  • The history of 'fantastic' plans by the Russian army suggests that their efforts may not be as successful as anticipated, according to an official spokesperson of the 56th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade of Mariupol.

Kramatorsk is a new key target for the Russian army

An official warning on this matter was issued by the spokeswoman of the 56th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade of Mariupol, Olga Kosenko.

She reported that enemy activity in the Kramatorsk direction is currently very low, but Ukrainian soldiers are already aware of the enemy's new plans.

As of today, an accumulation of heavy equipment is being recorded — the Russian army is doing everything possible to strengthen its units in the area of responsibility of the 56th brigade with two fresh battalions.

Ukrainian intelligence officers learned that the enemy will most likely try to storm the Kramatorsk direction near the settlements of Mayske and Vyrolyubivka.

Moreover, the Russian invaders were ordered to reach the outskirts of Kramatorsk by the end of May.

But, as we know, this is not the first time they have had such "fantastic" plans. Most likely, everything will end as usual: the local command will report to the higher command that they have achieved some success, but in reality their forcing is far from being as active as they would like, — predicts Olga Kosenko.

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