National Guardsmen broke through the Russian defense line in the Volchansky direction

On May 9, soldiers of the 23rd Assault Regiment "R.U.G" of the 2nd Corps of the NGU "Charter" officially confirmed that in April-May they conducted an assault operation in the Volchansky direction, within the framework of which they were able to cross the line of combat contact of the Russian invaders.
Points of attention
- NGU's daily demonstration of effectiveness in assault operations showcases their dedication to defending Ukraine.
- The recent breakthrough signifies a significant advancement in the ongoing battle against Russian invaders in Ukraine.
New breakthrough of NGU in the Volchansky direction — what is known
In addition, it is emphasized that the 23rd Assault Regiment "RUG" continues to perform combat missions in the most difficult areas of the front.
Thus, the soldiers of the NGU daily demonstrate the effectiveness of assault operations, the coordinated work of units, and the resilience of Ukrainian and foreign volunteers in the battles for Ukraine.
By the way, since the beginning of the current day, the number of attacks by Russian invaders has reached 51.
The Russian army continues to carry out assaults, despite the regime of silence that began at 00:00 on May 9.
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- Додати до обраного
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