National Guardsmen broke through the Russian defense line in the Volchansky direction
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Ukraine
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National Guardsmen broke through the Russian defense line in the Volchansky direction

NSU
New breakthrough of NGU in the Volchansky direction - what is known
Читати українською

On May 9, soldiers of the 23rd Assault Regiment "R.U.G" of the 2nd Corps of the NGU "Charter" officially confirmed that in April-May they conducted an assault operation in the Volchansky direction, within the framework of which they were able to cross the line of combat contact of the Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • NGU's daily demonstration of effectiveness in assault operations showcases their dedication to defending Ukraine.
  • The recent breakthrough signifies a significant advancement in the ongoing battle against Russian invaders in Ukraine.

New breakthrough of NGU in the Volchansky direction — what is known

In April-May 2026, the fighters of the 23rd Assault Regiment "R.U.G" of the 2nd Corps of the National Guard "Charter" conducted an assault operation in the Volchansky direction, during which the assault groups crossed the line of combat contact and cleared the front edge of the enemy's defense deep into the company stronghold, — the official statement of the Ukrainian soldiers says.

In addition, it is emphasized that the 23rd Assault Regiment "RUG" continues to perform combat missions in the most difficult areas of the front.

Thus, the soldiers of the NGU daily demonstrate the effectiveness of assault operations, the coordinated work of units, and the resilience of Ukrainian and foreign volunteers in the battles for Ukraine.

By the way, since the beginning of the current day, the number of attacks by Russian invaders has reached 51.

The Russian army continues to carry out assaults, despite the regime of silence that began at 00:00 on May 9.

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