On May 9, it was officially announced that a member of the terrorist organization “DPR” was detained in France, who is involved in the torture of people in the illegal Donetsk prison “Isolation”. What is important to understand is that this happened with the assistance of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Prosecutor General’s Office, and law enforcement agencies of the French Republic.
Points of attention
- The investigation, under the direction of a specialized unit of the Paris Court, is ongoing, with both Ukrainian and French authorities working together to strengthen the evidence.
- The arrest highlights the importance of international cooperation in combating war crimes and atrocities committed by terrorists and individuals associated with illegal organizations.
SBU reveals details of arrest of Izolyatsia prison executioner
What is important to understand is that in 2017-2019, this person voluntarily cooperated with representatives of the terrorist organization "DPR".
As part of the investigation, it became known that he was assisting the head of an illegal prison in temporarily occupied Donetsk.
The detainee directly participated in the torture of prisoners, treated them cruelly, exerted psychological pressure, and forced them to give the "necessary" confessions. As of today, at least nine victims are known.
5 years ago, when SBU investigators completed the investigation and referred the case to court, the executioner fled to France and tried to obtain refugee status there.
Thanks to the joint work of Ukraine and France, the criminal was detained — he has already been arrested and charged with war crimes and crimes against humanity.
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