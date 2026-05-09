One of the executioners of the illegal Donetsk prison "Isolation" was detained in France

On May 9, it was officially announced that a member of the terrorist organization “DPR” was detained in France, who is involved in the torture of people in the illegal Donetsk prison “Isolation”. What is important to understand is that this happened with the assistance of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Prosecutor General’s Office, and law enforcement agencies of the French Republic.

SBU reveals details of arrest of Izolyatsia prison executioner

What is important to understand is that in 2017-2019, this person voluntarily cooperated with representatives of the terrorist organization "DPR".

As part of the investigation, it became known that he was assisting the head of an illegal prison in temporarily occupied Donetsk.

The detainee directly participated in the torture of prisoners, treated them cruelly, exerted psychological pressure, and forced them to give the "necessary" confessions. As of today, at least nine victims are known.

5 years ago, when SBU investigators completed the investigation and referred the case to court, the executioner fled to France and tried to obtain refugee status there.

Following a request from Ukrainian prosecutors, the NGO Truth Hounds, and other public organizations, French law enforcement officers opened their own criminal proceedings. Together with Ukrainian prosecutors, they interrogated the victims, and the Ukrainian side, in particular the SBU, provided additional case materials to strengthen the evidence. Share

Thanks to the joint work of Ukraine and France, the criminal was detained — he has already been arrested and charged with war crimes and crimes against humanity.