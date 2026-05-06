Watch: "Alpha" of the SBU revealed all the results of its work in April
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Ukraine
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Watch: "Alpha" of the SBU revealed all the results of its work in April

Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
“Alpha” of the SBU showed the results of its work
Читати українською

Over the past month, the SBU's Alpha soldiers have demonstrated the best combat performance among all units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. In April alone, special forces eliminated over 10,000 Russian infantrymen.

Points of attention

  • Among the significant achievements of Alpha were the destruction of over 7,600 enemy targets and the damaging of 2,800 more, showcasing their prowess in combat operations.
  • The unit's remarkable results in April include the destruction of multiple types of enemy assets such as UAVs, surveillance devices, vehicles, artillery systems, and more, solidifying their position as leaders in combat effectiveness.

“Alpha” of the SBU showed the results of its work

"Alpha" soldiers of the SBU are the first among the units of the Defense Forces 🇺🇦 in terms of the number of destroyed occupiers in April. The unit is also among the leaders in the effectiveness of the use of UAVs and hit targets, holding the lead for the second month in a row," the fighters said in an official statement.

The SBU draws attention to the fact that special forces have become leaders in several areas at once. We are talking about the destruction of:

  • Air defense;

  • Radar;

  • tanks;

  • UAV;

  • transport.

In total, 10,518 enemy targets were hit by "Alpha", of which 7,649 were destroyed and 2,869 were damaged. Among them:

▪️ 4204 UAVs of various types

▪️ 1427 surveillance and communication devices

▪️ 1556 fortification and engineering facilities

▪️ 1138 units of light vehicles

▪️ 605 units of motor vehicles

▪️ 287 trucks

▪️ 97 artillery systems and self-propelled guns

▪️ 69 units of armored vehicles (including 23 tanks and 46 armored combat vehicles)

▪️ 29 air defense systems

▪️ 21 radars

▪️ 16 MLRS

▪️ 2 aircraft (Su-30 and MiG-29)

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