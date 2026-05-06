Russian attack on kindergarten in Sumy — guard killed
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Ukraine
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Russian attack on kindergarten in Sumy — guard killed

Sumy OVA
Russia's attack on Sumy on May 6 — what are the consequences?
Читати українською

According to the latest reports, a new airstrike by Russian occupiers on Sumy has killed at least one civilian resident of the city. Authorities also report two more casualties.

Points of attention

  • The head of Sumy OVA, Oleg Hrygorov, confirmed the tragic incident and urged townspeople to stay safe amidst ongoing enemy attacks.
  • The consequences of the Russian airstrike on Sumy on May 6 are still unfolding, highlighting the continued threat to civilian life in the region.

Russia's attack on Sumy on May 6 — what are the consequences?

The latest details from the scene were shared by the head of the Sumy OVA, Oleg Hrygorov.

He officially confirmed that a woman's body was found at the site of the enemy strike drones in Sumy.

The deceased was a security guard at a preschool. The children did not attend the institution. My sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

Oleg Grigorov

Oleg Grigorov

Head of the Sumy Oblast Autonomous Region

According to him, two victims were also immediately hospitalized from the scene of the attack.

Grigorov added that doctors are already providing them with the necessary assistance.

As a reminder, at around 11:00 AM, it became known that Russian invaders used two drones to strike a civilian building in the central part of the city of Sumy.

This time, the enemy deliberately attacked the kindergarten — a rescue operation immediately began.

The enemy attack continues. Stay in safe places, — Oleg Grigorov urged the townspeople.

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