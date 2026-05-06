Russian attack on kindergarten in Sumy — guard killed

According to the latest reports, a new airstrike by Russian occupiers on Sumy has killed at least one civilian resident of the city. Authorities also report two more casualties.

Russia's attack on Sumy on May 6 — what are the consequences?

The latest details from the scene were shared by the head of the Sumy OVA, Oleg Hrygorov.

He officially confirmed that a woman's body was found at the site of the enemy strike drones in Sumy.

The deceased was a security guard at a preschool. The children did not attend the institution. My sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. Oleg Grigorov Head of the Sumy Oblast Autonomous Region

According to him, two victims were also immediately hospitalized from the scene of the attack.

Grigorov added that doctors are already providing them with the necessary assistance.

As a reminder, at around 11:00 AM, it became known that Russian invaders used two drones to strike a civilian building in the central part of the city of Sumy.

This time, the enemy deliberately attacked the kindergarten — a rescue operation immediately began.