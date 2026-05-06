Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is really very afraid that Ukraine will spoil the May 9 parade on Red Square and disgrace it even more. That is why 43 additional air defense towers with Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun complexes have been placed around Moscow.

Putin understands that Moscow is at risk

The German publication Bild learned about the dictator's active preparations for a potential Ukrainian attack on the Russian capital.

Journalists drew attention to the fact that the Kremlin decided to "resurrect" the so-called Soviet "small ring" of air defense with a radius of 50 km.

As the media managed to find out, air defense positions were placed along the Central Ring Road (CKR) and the "small concrete road" that duplicates it.

The air defense systems are being transferred, in particular, from other regions, which indicates that the authorities are focusing their attention specifically on the defense of Moscow. Share

Photo: bild.de/

What is important to understand is that last year, new Pantsir positions appeared near Zelenograd and Podolsk.

They were also spotted inside the highway interchange on the Central Ring Road in the Gzhel area, on the territory of the former radio engineering center near Naro-Fominsk, and near the shooting range of the Central Research Institute of Precision Engineering (TSNIITochmash, part of Rostec).

Moreover, it is indicated that several air defense missile sites were promptly placed near Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports.