American analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) have deciphered recent statements by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The latter loudly threatened Ukraine with retaliatory measures in case of provocations during the May 9 parade. According to experts, this only indicates that the Kremlin is no longer able to protect the Russian capital — Moscow — from Ukrainian deep strikes.

Putin realized that Moscow had become defenseless

Legally, the head of the Kremlin is in no hurry to admit that Ukraine has long since moved the war to Russian territory.

Despite this, he eventually realized that he was no longer able to protect Moscow from Ukrainian air strikes.

The only tool left at Putin's disposal is intimidation and threats against official Kyiv.

The Russian dictator is very afraid that Ukraine will actually dare to attack the heart of Moscow directly during the May 9 parade.

If this does happen, it will be perhaps the greatest shame for Putin during the entire war.

Another telling fact is that the head of the Kremlin banned the inclusion of military equipment in the parade on Red Square.

What is important to understand is that this is the first such case in the last two decades.

Since this is an open area where the Russian Ministry of Defense always places equipment for the parade, it is truly vulnerable to Ukrainian strikes.