Russia struck a kindergarten in the center of Sumy
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Ukraine
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Russia struck a kindergarten in the center of Sumy

Sumy OVA
Attack on a kindergarten in Sumy — what is known
Читати українською

On May 6, Russian invaders attacked a kindergarten in the city center of Sumy. The number of victims is currently being determined, and rescuers and police are working at the scene of the attack.

Points of attention

  • Details on the number of victims and the extent of the damage are currently being determined as the situation unfolds in Sumy.
  • Citizens are advised to stay in safe places and remain updated on the evolving news regarding the attack on the kindergarten in Sumy.

Attack on a kindergarten in Sumy — what is known

At around 11:05, the head of the Sumy OVA, Oleh Hrygorov, reported that the Russian occupiers had struck a civilian building in the central part of Sumy with two drones.

According to him, a rescue operation is currently underway.

Information on casualties and other consequences is being clarified. The enemy attack continues. Stay in safe places.

Oleg Grigorov

Oleg Grigorov

Head of Sumy OBA

The news is being supplemented…

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