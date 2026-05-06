Russia struck a kindergarten in the center of Sumy

On May 6, Russian invaders attacked a kindergarten in the city center of Sumy. The number of victims is currently being determined, and rescuers and police are working at the scene of the attack.

Attack on a kindergarten in Sumy — what is known

At around 11:05, the head of the Sumy OVA, Oleh Hrygorov, reported that the Russian occupiers had struck a civilian building in the central part of Sumy with two drones.

According to him, a rescue operation is currently underway.

Information on casualties and other consequences is being clarified. The enemy attack continues. Stay in safe places. Oleg Grigorov Head of Sumy OBA

The news is being supplemented…