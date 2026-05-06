Russia struck a kindergarten in the center of Sumy

On May 6, Russian invaders attacked a kindergarten in the city center of Sumy. The number of victims is currently being determined, and rescuers and police are working at the scene of the attack.
Points of attention
- Details on the number of victims and the extent of the damage are currently being determined as the situation unfolds in Sumy.
- Citizens are advised to stay in safe places and remain updated on the evolving news regarding the attack on the kindergarten in Sumy.
Attack on a kindergarten in Sumy — what is known
At around 11:05, the head of the Sumy OVA, Oleh Hrygorov, reported that the Russian occupiers had struck a civilian building in the central part of Sumy with two drones.
According to him, a rescue operation is currently underway.
The news is being supplemented…