The Russian side has disrupted the ceasefire regime — Zelenskyy
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Russian side has disrupted the ceasefire regime — Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Putin again ignored Zelensky's decision
Читати українською

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy drew the world's attention to the fact that Russia violated the ceasefire in the very first minutes, which began at 00:00 on May 6. Despite this, the president once again called on dictator Vladimir Putin to resume peace talks and end hostilities.

Points of attention

  • Zelenskyy expresses gratitude to the military forces for their continuous efforts in repelling enemy attacks.
  • Amid the ceasefire violation, Ukraine is considering its next steps based on military and intelligence reports.

Putin again ignored Zelensky's decision

After yesterday's brutal attacks on our cities and communities — Dnipro, Zaporizhia, Kramatorsk and others — the Russian army has continued active hostilities and terrorist attacks this day. Russia's choice is an obvious rejection of silence and the preservation of lives.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, assault operations are continuing on all main sections of the front.

Moreover, over the past few hours, the Russian occupiers have already managed to carry out about 30 assaults.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed more than 20 air strikes using more than 70 aerial bombs last night and morning alone.

"As of today, we state that the Russian side has violated the ceasefire. Based on the evening reports from our military and intelligence, we will decide on our further actions," the Ukrainian leader emphasized.

Against this background, he also expressed gratitude to all components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, which repel enemy attacks every minute.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
ISW reveals the main meaning of Putin's new threats to Ukraine
Putin realized that Moscow had become defenseless
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin is panickingly preparing for Ukraine's attack on Moscow on May 9
Putin understands that Moscow is at risk
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian attack on kindergarten in Sumy — guard killed
Sumy OVA
Russia's attack on Sumy on May 6 — what are the consequences?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?