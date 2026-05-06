The Russian side has disrupted the ceasefire regime — Zelenskyy

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy drew the world's attention to the fact that Russia violated the ceasefire in the very first minutes, which began at 00:00 on May 6. Despite this, the president once again called on dictator Vladimir Putin to resume peace talks and end hostilities.
Points of attention
- Zelenskyy expresses gratitude to the military forces for their continuous efforts in repelling enemy attacks.
- Amid the ceasefire violation, Ukraine is considering its next steps based on military and intelligence reports.
Putin again ignored Zelensky's decision
According to the head of state, assault operations are continuing on all main sections of the front.
Moreover, over the past few hours, the Russian occupiers have already managed to carry out about 30 assaults.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed more than 20 air strikes using more than 70 aerial bombs last night and morning alone.
Against this background, he also expressed gratitude to all components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, which repel enemy attacks every minute.
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