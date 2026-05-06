The Russian side has disrupted the ceasefire regime — Zelenskyy

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy drew the world's attention to the fact that Russia violated the ceasefire in the very first minutes, which began at 00:00 on May 6. Despite this, the president once again called on dictator Vladimir Putin to resume peace talks and end hostilities.

Putin again ignored Zelensky's decision

After yesterday's brutal attacks on our cities and communities — Dnipro, Zaporizhia, Kramatorsk and others — the Russian army has continued active hostilities and terrorist attacks this day. Russia's choice is an obvious rejection of silence and the preservation of lives. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, assault operations are continuing on all main sections of the front.

Moreover, over the past few hours, the Russian occupiers have already managed to carry out about 30 assaults.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed more than 20 air strikes using more than 70 aerial bombs last night and morning alone.

"As of today, we state that the Russian side has violated the ceasefire. Based on the evening reports from our military and intelligence, we will decide on our further actions," the Ukrainian leader emphasized. Share

Against this background, he also expressed gratitude to all components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, which repel enemy attacks every minute.