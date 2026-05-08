SSU strikes oil refinery and oil pumping station in Perm with drones for the third time
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SSU strikes oil refinery and oil pumping station in Perm with drones for the third time

Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
bavovna
Читати українською

On the night of May 8, fighters from the Alpha Special Operations Center of the SSU struck the Lukoil-Permnaftoorgsintez oil refinery and the Perm linear production and dispatching station.

Points of attention

  • The SSU conducted a third drone strike on the Lukoil-Permnaftoorgsintez oil refinery and Perm pumping station, disrupting Russia's oil refining operations.
  • The attack targeted key facilities crucial for the main oil transportation system in Russia, affecting both civilian and military fuel supply.

New “bavovna” from the SSU in Perm

The SBU struck the Permnaftoorgsintez refinery and an oil pumping station in Perm for the third time

This night, specialists from the SBU's Alpha Special Operations Center worked on the Lukoil-Permnaftoorgsintez refinery and the Perm linear production and dispatching station (LVDS). Both facilities are located more than 1,500 km from the border with Ukraine.

This refinery is one of the largest oil refineries in Russia, supplying fuel to both the civilian sector and the needs of the Russian army. The Perm Oil Refinery belongs to Transneft JSC and is a strategically important hub of the Russian Federation's main oil transportation system. The station distributes oil in four directions, including to the Perm Refinery.

As a result of the SBU drone attack on the Permnaftoorgsintez refinery, a fire broke out at one of the AVT units, which is a key unit for primary oil processing. One of the tanks at the oil pumping station was hit.

The SBU continues to systematically attack the Russian oil infrastructure, which is one of the main sources of funding for the Russian budget and financing the war against Ukraine.

The destruction of such facilities not only reduces the volume of oil processing and transportation, but also destabilizes the enemy's military logistics, complicates the supply of fuel to the occupation forces, and forces the Kremlin to direct billions of dollars in resources to the emergency restoration of strategic facilities deep in the rear.

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