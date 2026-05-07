More than 1,500 km from the front line. The General Staff confirmed the defeat of Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez

As part of reducing the military-economic potential of the Russian aggressor, on May 7, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez oil refinery in the Perm Territory of the Russian Federation.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian Defense Forces targeted Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez oil refinery in Russian Federation, over 1,500 km away from the combat front line.
- The attack caused damage to critical refining units, affecting the production of petroleum products for the Russian occupation army.
USF hit Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez refinery in Russia
The distance to the target is over 1,500 km from the line of combat contact.
Explosions and a fire were recorded on the territory of the enterprise. The fire originated at the isomerization unit, designed to increase the octane number of light gasoline fractions, as well as at the AVT-2 primary oil refining unit.
The Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez Refinery is one of the largest oil refining enterprises in the Russian Federation with a design processing capacity of about 13 million tons of oil per year.
The extent of the damage is being determined.
The Defense Forces of Ukraine will continue to systematically implement measures aimed at weakening the military-economic potential of the Russian occupiers and ending the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.
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