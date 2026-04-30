Watch: loud "bavovna" echoed in Perm and Dzerzhinsk

Explosions were heard in Dzerzhinsk, Nizhny Novgorod region of the Russian Federation, followed by smoke rising near an explosives factory. In addition, local residents reported repeated explosions in Perm.

New “bavovna” in Perm and Dzerzhinsk

On the night of April 30, residents of Dzerzhinsk reported explosions and an attack on a local explosives factory.

ASTRA has analyzed witness footage. Smoke is rising from the factory, but it is impossible to say exactly what is burning after the attack from this footage.

Sverdlov Plant is a Russian enterprise that is part of the Russian military-industrial complex. It is a strategically important defense chemical plant, one of the largest producers of explosives in the Russian Federation, with more than 100 years of history and great importance for the country's industry.

This plant is included in the sanctions list of Ukraine “for supporting actions that undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.” On June 23, 2023, the plant was included in the sanctions list of the European Union countries, and the plant is also under sanctions of the United States, Great Britain, Japan and Switzerland. Share

In addition, in the morning, residents of Perm reported new explosions.

Explosions have been heard in Perm for the second day in a row. After a new drone strike, an accident with the release of a hazardous substance was declared in the city, and a white "mushroom" of smoke rose in the sky above the city.

On April 30, another explosion occurred in Perm. Loudspeakers throughout the city broadcast warnings of an accident.

There was an accident with the release of a hazardous substance. Share

At the same time, an air alert was declared in the Perm region.