Watch: loud "bavovna" echoed in Perm and Dzerzhinsk

Explosions were heard in Dzerzhinsk, Nizhny Novgorod region of the Russian Federation, followed by smoke rising near an explosives factory. In addition, local residents reported repeated explosions in Perm.
Points of attention
- Multiple explosions at explosives factories in Perm and Dzerzhinsk have caused outrage among the local population.
- The Ya. M. Sverdlov Plant, a key defense chemical plant in Russia, is one of the leading producers of explosives in the country.
New “bavovna” in Perm and Dzerzhinsk
On the night of April 30, residents of Dzerzhinsk reported explosions and an attack on a local explosives factory.
ASTRA has analyzed witness footage. Smoke is rising from the factory, but it is impossible to say exactly what is burning after the attack from this footage.
Sverdlov Plant is a Russian enterprise that is part of the Russian military-industrial complex. It is a strategically important defense chemical plant, one of the largest producers of explosives in the Russian Federation, with more than 100 years of history and great importance for the country's industry.
In addition, in the morning, residents of Perm reported new explosions.
Explosions have been heard in Perm for the second day in a row. After a new drone strike, an accident with the release of a hazardous substance was declared in the city, and a white "mushroom" of smoke rose in the sky above the city.
On April 30, another explosion occurred in Perm. Loudspeakers throughout the city broadcast warnings of an accident.
At the same time, an air alert was declared in the Perm region.
A video shared by local residents shows a distinctive white "mushroom" of smoke over the city.
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