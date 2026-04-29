1,500 km from Ukraine. SBU confirmed the defeat of the Perm LVDS

The Security Service of Ukraine has officially announced the successful destruction of a Russian oil pumping station near the city of Perm, more than 1,500 km from Ukraine. The operation was carried out as part of the implementation of tasks from President Volodymyr Zelensky.

New SBU deep strike — how it happened

Carrying out the tasks set by the President of Ukraine, this night, specialists from the Alpha Special Operations Center of the SBU worked at the Perm linear production and dispatching station (LVDS), which is located more than 1,500 km from the border with Ukraine. Share

The SBU draws attention to the fact that the specified enemy station is part of Transneft JSC.

In fact, we are talking about a strategically important hub of the main oil transportation system of the aggressor country.

The special service explained that oil is distributed through the station in four directions, including to the Perm Refinery.

Immediately after the successful defeat, a large-scale fire broke out, which they still cannot control.

According to the latest data, almost all oil storage tanks are on fire.

An official statement on this matter was made by the acting head of the SBU, Yevheniy Khmara.

He once again emphasized that the Ukrainian special services are doing everything possible to reduce the export potential of the Russian Federation.