The Security Service of Ukraine has officially announced the successful destruction of a Russian oil pumping station near the city of Perm, more than 1,500 km from Ukraine. The operation was carried out as part of the implementation of tasks from President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Points of attention
- The SBU's successful strike at the Perm LVDS creates a shortage of oil resources for the Russian army, disrupting fuel supply chains and forcing the enemy to allocate significant resources to restore and protect oil infrastructure.
- The Ukrainian special services are actively working to undermine Russian oil exports and logistics, impacting the adversary's ability to sustain its military operations.
New SBU deep strike — how it happened
The SBU draws attention to the fact that the specified enemy station is part of Transneft JSC.
In fact, we are talking about a strategically important hub of the main oil transportation system of the aggressor country.
The special service explained that oil is distributed through the station in four directions, including to the Perm Refinery.
Immediately after the successful defeat, a large-scale fire broke out, which they still cannot control.
According to the latest data, almost all oil storage tanks are on fire.
An official statement on this matter was made by the acting head of the SBU, Yevheniy Khmara.
He once again emphasized that the Ukrainian special services are doing everything possible to reduce the export potential of the Russian Federation.
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