1,500 km from Ukraine. SBU confirmed the defeat of the Perm LVDS
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Ukraine
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1,500 km from Ukraine. SBU confirmed the defeat of the Perm LVDS

Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
New SBU deep strike — how it happened
Читати українською

The Security Service of Ukraine has officially announced the successful destruction of a Russian oil pumping station near the city of Perm, more than 1,500 km from Ukraine. The operation was carried out as part of the implementation of tasks from President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Points of attention

  • The SBU's successful strike at the Perm LVDS creates a shortage of oil resources for the Russian army, disrupting fuel supply chains and forcing the enemy to allocate significant resources to restore and protect oil infrastructure.
  • The Ukrainian special services are actively working to undermine Russian oil exports and logistics, impacting the adversary's ability to sustain its military operations.

New SBU deep strike — how it happened

Carrying out the tasks set by the President of Ukraine, this night, specialists from the Alpha Special Operations Center of the SBU worked at the Perm linear production and dispatching station (LVDS), which is located more than 1,500 km from the border with Ukraine.

The SBU draws attention to the fact that the specified enemy station is part of Transneft JSC.

In fact, we are talking about a strategically important hub of the main oil transportation system of the aggressor country.

The special service explained that oil is distributed through the station in four directions, including to the Perm Refinery.

Immediately after the successful defeat, a large-scale fire broke out, which they still cannot control.

According to the latest data, almost all oil storage tanks are on fire.

An official statement on this matter was made by the acting head of the SBU, Yevheniy Khmara.

He once again emphasized that the Ukrainian special services are doing everything possible to reduce the export potential of the Russian Federation.

The defeat of oil logistics creates a shortage of resources for the Russian military-industrial complex, disrupts fuel supply chains for the army, and forces the enemy to spend significant resources on restoring and protecting oil infrastructure, Khmara explained.

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