Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov decided not to hide his indignation over the consequences of the attacks in the Tuapse region and the general situation in Russia. The ally of dictator Vladimir Putin publicly admitted that Ukraine was able to return the war to the territory of the aggressor country.

Solovyov admitted that war is also ongoing in Russia

The propagandist reacted sharply to the statements of blogger Victoria Boni during a broadcast, during which the consequences of the attacks in the Tuapse region and the worsening situation in the aggressor country were discussed.

The interlocutors could not agree on which problems are the top priority at the moment.

Blogger Bonya began to complain that the situation in Tuapse remains difficult, in particular due to the mass suffering of animals.

Against this background, the Russian social media star also mentioned the alleged "radioactive rain," which, in her opinion, is a separate problem for the region.

Solovyov immediately began to be annoyed by these accusations, so he responded extremely emotionally to Boni's statements.

Thus, Putin's ally began to argue that the main problem was military actions and strikes on Russian territory. In the course of this discussion, he unexpectedly admitted that the aggressor country was at war.