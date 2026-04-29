"We have a war." Solovyov threw a tantrum over the strikes on Tuapse
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Politics
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"We have a war." Solovyov threw a tantrum over the strikes on Tuapse

Solovyov admitted that war is also ongoing in Russia
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov decided not to hide his indignation over the consequences of the attacks in the Tuapse region and the general situation in Russia. The ally of dictator Vladimir Putin publicly admitted that Ukraine was able to return the war to the territory of the aggressor country.

Points of attention

  • Solovyov vehemently argues that military actions and strikes on Russian territory are the main problems amidst the ongoing war, dismissing other concerns raised during the discussion.
  • The conflict in Tuapse highlights the severity of the situation, with Ukrainian drones reportedly carrying out attacks on Russian soil, leading to an intensified state of war according to Solovyov.

Solovyov admitted that war is also ongoing in Russia

The propagandist reacted sharply to the statements of blogger Victoria Boni during a broadcast, during which the consequences of the attacks in the Tuapse region and the worsening situation in the aggressor country were discussed.

The interlocutors could not agree on which problems are the top priority at the moment.

Blogger Bonya began to complain that the situation in Tuapse remains difficult, in particular due to the mass suffering of animals.

Against this background, the Russian social media star also mentioned the alleged "radioactive rain," which, in her opinion, is a separate problem for the region.

Solovyov immediately began to be annoyed by these accusations, so he responded extremely emotionally to Boni's statements.

Thus, Putin's ally began to argue that the main problem was military actions and strikes on Russian territory. In the course of this discussion, he unexpectedly admitted that the aggressor country was at war.

The problem is that Tuapse is under attack by Ukrainian drones — I started the morning broadcast with this. Before that, there was another topic, but now the main thing is that the war is going on, Vic. Did you have any flights in Monaco today? No. And there are strikes on our territory — we have a war going on

Volodymyr Solovyov

Volodymyr Solovyov

Russian propagandist

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