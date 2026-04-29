Large-scale "bavovna" covered the Perm LPDS in Russia — photos and video

On April 29, loud explosions again erupted in the aggressor country of Russia after a drone attack. According to analysts, the Perm LPDS was hit, the largest linear production and dispatching station in the Transneft-Prikamye system (part of Transneft JSC), located near Perm.

“Bavovna” in Russia on April 29 — all the details and video

At around 8:00 a.m. on April 29, the first reports of loud explosions in Perm, Russia, began to appear online.

According to local residents, they saw a drone attack — an air raid alert began in the city.

It later became known that a large-scale fire had broken out, but for some time it was not possible to determine which enemy facility it was at.

Experts from the Telegram channel Exilenova+ analyzed photos and videos and concluded that the Perm military police station (Malinovskaya district) was hit by drones.



undefinedWhat is important to understand is that we are talking about a hub station of the Transneft system, which is responsible for pumping, storing, and distributing oil through main pipelines.

In addition, it is noted that flows pass through the facility towards the Perm Refinery, other industrial centers, and the export infrastructure of the Russian Federation.

The raw materials then enter the general transportation system and can be sent to the ports of Primorsk, Ust-Luga, Novorossiysk, and Tuapse.

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There is no official confirmation from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine about the defeat of the Perm LPDS.

By the way, in Tuapse, Russia, they still cannot contain the fire after the Ukrainian attack.