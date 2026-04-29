Air defense eliminated 154 out of 171 drones while repelling the Russian attack

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, last night the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 171 Shahed attack UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerber, Italmas and other types of drones. The air defense forces were able to neutralize most of the enemy targets.
Points of attention
- Despite the successful interception of most enemy targets, the attack continues with several enemy UAVs still present in the airspace.
- The Defense Forces of Ukraine urge everyone to follow safety rules and remain vigilant in the face of ongoing threats.
Air Defense announced the results of repelling the Russian attack
Russian drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Shatalovo, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, TOT Donetsk, Gvardiyske, Chauda — TOT AR Crimea.
According to the latest data, about 120 of them are "shaheeds."
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
The hits of 12 attack UAVs were recorded at 10 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at 12 locations.
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