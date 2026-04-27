Ukraine and Norway create the first joint production of drones for the AFU

Ukraine and Norway are creating the first joint production of Ukrainian drones. All products manufactured within the project in Norway will be transferred to the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
Points of attention
- Ukraine and Norway have initiated a groundbreaking collaboration to manufacture mid-strike drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with production taking place in Norway.
- The project is financed by Norway, with additional funds to support Ukraine's defense efforts, demonstrating a commitment to enhancing Ukraine's defense capabilities.
Ukraine will produce drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Norway
The project will be financed by the Norwegian side with funds that are in addition to the previously planned $7 billion in defense support for Ukraine in 2026.
This year, Norway plans to allocate a total of over $1.5 billion to purchase Ukrainian-made weapons for the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
These are mid-strike drones designed to strike targets in the enemy's near rear at a distance of 50-200 km.
Mid-strike drones can hit further and carry a heavier warhead than FPVs, and are also more resistant to electronic warfare. At the same time, they are much cheaper than missiles of the same range. The first systems, manufactured in Norway, are expected to be transferred to the Ukrainian Armed Forces by the summer of this year.
The agreement also envisages the development of comprehensive industrial cooperation, including research. In particular, the experience gained within the framework of this project will allow Norway to increase production capabilities in a critically important area.
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