Ukraine and Norway create the first joint production of drones for the AFU

Ukraine and Norway are creating the first joint production of Ukrainian drones. All products manufactured within the project in Norway will be transferred to the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Ukraine will produce drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Norway

The project will be financed by the Norwegian side with funds that are in addition to the previously planned $7 billion in defense support for Ukraine in 2026.

The corresponding agreement was signed in Kyiv by the Norwegian Ambassador to Ukraine, Lars Ragnar Aalerud Hansen, and the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for European Integration, Serhiy Boev. Share

This year, Norway plans to allocate a total of over $1.5 billion to purchase Ukrainian-made weapons for the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

These are mid-strike drones designed to strike targets in the enemy's near rear at a distance of 50-200 km.

Mid-strike drones can hit further and carry a heavier warhead than FPVs, and are also more resistant to electronic warfare. At the same time, they are much cheaper than missiles of the same range. The first systems, manufactured in Norway, are expected to be transferred to the Ukrainian Armed Forces by the summer of this year.