Ukraine and Norway agreed to establish a strategic partnership

Ukraine and Norway have agreed to establish a strategic partnership, which the countries will develop in mutually beneficial areas.
Points of attention
Norway to establish strategic partnership with Ukraine
This was stated by Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.
The Prime Minister of Norway recalled that his country will provide Ukraine with about $8 billion in support.
Støre added that Norway is doing everything possible to support Ukraine's energy sector, including helping to purchase gas and providing over $1.7 billion in investments in the repair and decentralization of the energy sector.
