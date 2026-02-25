Ukraine and Norway agreed to establish a strategic partnership
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Norway
Ukraine and Norway have agreed to establish a strategic partnership, which the countries will develop in mutually beneficial areas.

Points of attention

Norway to establish strategic partnership with Ukraine

This was stated by Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.

Now we see that the development of Ukraine's own industry, based on your experience in this (military — ed.) field, is very important for your partners. Therefore, today the President and I agreed to establish what we call a strategic partnership between Norway and Ukraine, which we will develop together in various areas where we can be mutually beneficial.

The Prime Minister of Norway recalled that his country will provide Ukraine with about $8 billion in support.

Støre added that Norway is doing everything possible to support Ukraine's energy sector, including helping to purchase gas and providing over $1.7 billion in investments in the repair and decentralization of the energy sector.

