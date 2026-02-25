Ukraine and Norway agreed to establish a strategic partnership

Ukraine and Norway have agreed to establish a strategic partnership, which the countries will develop in mutually beneficial areas.

Norway to establish strategic partnership with Ukraine

This was stated by Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.

Now we see that the development of Ukraine's own industry, based on your experience in this (military — ed.) field, is very important for your partners. Therefore, today the President and I agreed to establish what we call a strategic partnership between Norway and Ukraine, which we will develop together in various areas where we can be mutually beneficial. Jonas Gar Stere Prime Minister of Norway

The Prime Minister of Norway recalled that his country will provide Ukraine with about $8 billion in support.