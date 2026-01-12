Norway provides Ukraine with $400 million aid package

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide announced the allocation of $400 million in aid to Ukraine, which will be directed to the energy sector and the functioning of the Ukrainian state.
Ukraine will receive $400 million in aid from Norway
During his visit to Kyiv, the Norwegian Foreign Minister announced a new aid package for Ukraine.
According to him, $200 million of the $400 million will be directed "to immediate energy needs, gas procurement and other urgent energy-related issues in order to restore heat and electricity supplies as soon as possible."
The other $200 million, the Norwegian minister noted, is intended for budget support, which "will serve as a bridge until the promised funds from the European Union actually arrive."
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga, in turn, stated that this new package of energy support for Ukraine is very timely.
It will help strengthen the resilience of our state and society. This is a continuation of sustainable energy support from Oslo.
