Norway provides Ukraine with $400 million aid package

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide announced the allocation of $400 million in aid to Ukraine, which will be directed to the energy sector and the functioning of the Ukrainian state.

During his visit to Kyiv, the Norwegian Foreign Minister announced a new aid package for Ukraine.

According to him, $200 million of the $400 million will be directed "to immediate energy needs, gas procurement and other urgent energy-related issues in order to restore heat and electricity supplies as soon as possible."

The other $200 million, the Norwegian minister noted, is intended for budget support, which "will serve as a bridge until the promised funds from the European Union actually arrive."

This is a strong symbol of solidarity and common cause, and we wanted to do it immediately. I come from a cold country. Today in Oslo the weather is the same as in Kyiv. So we understand how important heating is in Ukraine. Share

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga, in turn, stated that this new package of energy support for Ukraine is very timely.