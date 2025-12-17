Norway to purchase a batch of US-made weapons for Ukraine

Norway will finance another shipment of American weapons for Ukraine and is providing over 267 million euros for this purpose.

Norway will provide military support to Ukraine: what is known

This was announced by Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre on December 17.

At the briefing, Støre said that Norway would provide 3.2 billion Norwegian kroner — over 267.5 million euros — for a new package of American weapons for Ukraine.

It includes missiles for air defense, as well as weapons and ammunition for F-16 fighters.

We will purchase some of this equipment from the United States within the framework of the established support scheme for Ukraine.

On December 16, following the 32nd meeting of the Ramstein format, Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal spoke about the promises of assistance from about a dozen of Ukraine's partners — Germany, Britain, the Netherlands, Denmark, and others.