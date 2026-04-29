One person killed and two injured in Russian strike on Sumy region

On April 29, Russia launched a new attack on the Sumy region, using missiles and drones. According to the latest reports, the strike killed a local woman in the Shostka community. Two other civilians were injured.
Points of attention
- Emergency services were quick to respond, evacuating residents and saving lives amidst the chaos caused by the enemy attack.
- The ongoing conflict underscores the dire situation in the region and the urgent need for international intervention to protect innocent lives and restore peace.
Russia's new attack on Sumy region — what are the consequences?
According to the head of the local OVA, Oleg Grigorov, the Russian invaders deliberately struck houses inhabited by civilians.
He also officially confirmed that two more peaceful residents of the community sought medical help.
According to Grigorov, other people were evacuated in time and their lives were saved.
Subsequently, the State Emergency Service reported that hits were recorded at 3 locations in the city of Shostka.
The enemy again attacked the residential sector, resulting in fires.
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