Ukraine hit 4 Russian UAV control points at once
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Ukraine
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Ukraine hit 4 Russian UAV control points at once

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian Army as of April 29, 2026
Читати українською

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that on April 28, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of Ukrainian soldiers successfully destroyed four drone control points, five concentration areas, and one other important facility of the Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • Recent enemy attacks involved air strikes, guided bombs, kamikaze drones, and multiple launch rocket systems aimed at Ukrainian settlements and military positions.
  • The ongoing conflict marks a crucial phase in Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, with Ukrainian forces demonstrating resilience and tactical superiority in confrontations with the invaders.

Losses of the Russian Army as of April 29, 2026

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 04/29/26 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,328,820 (+1,180) people

  • tanks — 11,894 (+2) units.

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,486 (+3) units.

  • artillery systems — 40,825 (+54) units.

  • Air defense assets — 1,356 (+2) units.

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 262,033 (+1,775) units.

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 92,231 (+245) units.

  • special equipment — 4,146 (+5) units.

The defense forces repel attempts by the occupiers to advance deep into the territory of Ukraine, inflicting significant losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment on various sections of the front.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 84 air strikes and dropped 234 guided bombs.

In addition, it used 8,409 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,019 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 42 from multiple launch rocket systems.

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