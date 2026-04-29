Ukraine hit 4 Russian UAV control points at once

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that on April 28, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of Ukrainian soldiers successfully destroyed four drone control points, five concentration areas, and one other important facility of the Russian invaders.
Points of attention
- Recent enemy attacks involved air strikes, guided bombs, kamikaze drones, and multiple launch rocket systems aimed at Ukrainian settlements and military positions.
- The ongoing conflict marks a crucial phase in Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, with Ukrainian forces demonstrating resilience and tactical superiority in confrontations with the invaders.
Losses of the Russian Army as of April 29, 2026
The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 04/29/26 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,328,820 (+1,180) people
tanks — 11,894 (+2) units.
armored combat vehicles — 24,486 (+3) units.
artillery systems — 40,825 (+54) units.
Air defense assets — 1,356 (+2) units.
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 262,033 (+1,775) units.
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 92,231 (+245) units.
special equipment — 4,146 (+5) units.
Yesterday, the enemy carried out 84 air strikes and dropped 234 guided bombs.
In addition, it used 8,409 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,019 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 42 from multiple launch rocket systems.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-