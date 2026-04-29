According to Reuters, British leader Keir Starmer's statement authorizing his military to inspect vessels of Russia's so-called "shadow fleet" has had no noticeable impact on the number of ships passing through British waters.

Russian "shadow ships" still feel at ease in British waters

Keir Starmer's threat was made on March 25, 2026, but nothing significant has changed since then.

Journalists draw attention to the fact that during this period, at least 98 Russian vessels, which are subject to official London sanctions, passed through British waters.

What is important to understand is that this is almost no different from the figures for each of the last three months.

There have been no reports of inspections or detentions of these vessels, which typically have opaque ownership structures and can transport oil, grain and weapons, often in support of Russia's war in Ukraine. Share

LSEG monitoring data indicates that 63 vessels passed within 12 nautical miles of the coastline in the English Channel, the shortest route between the Baltic Sea and southern Europe.