Britain let through about 100 Russian "shadow ships" in just one month
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World
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Britain let through about 100 Russian "shadow ships" in just one month

Russian "shadow ships" still feel at ease in British waters
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

According to Reuters, British leader Keir Starmer's statement authorizing his military to inspect vessels of Russia's so-called "shadow fleet" has had no noticeable impact on the number of ships passing through British waters.

Points of attention

  • The vessels, with opaque ownership structures, are known to transport sensitive cargo, potentially aiding Russia's actions in conflicts like the war in Ukraine.
  • Monitoring data reveals a high number of passage by these vessels in critical sea routes like the English Channel, highlighting the need for stricter enforcement measures.

Russian "shadow ships" still feel at ease in British waters

Keir Starmer's threat was made on March 25, 2026, but nothing significant has changed since then.

Journalists draw attention to the fact that during this period, at least 98 Russian vessels, which are subject to official London sanctions, passed through British waters.

What is important to understand is that this is almost no different from the figures for each of the last three months.

There have been no reports of inspections or detentions of these vessels, which typically have opaque ownership structures and can transport oil, grain and weapons, often in support of Russia's war in Ukraine.

LSEG monitoring data indicates that 63 vessels passed within 12 nautical miles of the coastline in the English Channel, the shortest route between the Baltic Sea and southern Europe.

According to media reports, France, Belgium, and Sweden, unlike Britain, are conducting inspections and detaining vessels of the Russian "shadow fleet."

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