Ukrainian Navy hits sanctioned tanker “MARQUISE”
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Ukraine
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Ukrainian Navy hits sanctioned tanker “MARQUISE”

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Tanker “MARQUISE” hit — first details
Читати українською

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that on the morning of April 29, a unit of the Naval Forces, using two MBEC kamikazes, attacked the enemy sanctioned vessel “MARQUISE”. It is important to understand that this is a tanker under the flag of Cameroon without cargo - a cargo capacity of over 37 thousand tons.

Points of attention

  • The tanker MARQUISE was sanctioned by several countries for illegal transportation of petroleum products.
  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is actively assessing the damage caused and taking measures to counter Russian aggression.

Tanker “MARQUISE” hit — first details

The General Staff draws attention to the fact that at the time of the attack the ship was drifting, in the area 210 km southeast of the city of Tuapse (Russian Federation) without an AIS signal.

According to Ukrainian soldiers, the tanker could be waiting to be loaded at sea from another vessel.

What is important to understand is that AIS is an automatic identification system that is used in shipping to identify vessels, their dimensions, course, and other data.

The Ukrainian Navy was able to successfully hit the stern, the area of the propeller-steering group and the engine room.

The tanker “MARQUISE” is under sanctions by Ukraine, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Switzerland, New Zealand, and Canada and was used by the enemy for the illegal transportation of petroleum products.

Currently, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is doing everything possible to clarify the extent of the damage caused.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces will continue to take systematic measures to stop the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. More to come! Glory to Ukraine! — the defenders emphasize.

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